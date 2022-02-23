Amy Slaton Goes Glam in Rare Pregnancy Selfies: I'm Loving My Life!

In a recent interview, Amy Slaton may not have sounded especially happy.

She surprised many 1,000-lb Sisters viewers when she said she might not even return for a fourth season... if the series gets picked up, that is.

But the veteran cast member has now shared a handful of new (glamorous!) selfies on Instagram, making it clear in the process that she has nothing to complain about.

Just the opposite, in fact.

“Just me … #lovingmylife,” the pregnant 34-year old captioned this new new of pictures online, all of which feature Slaton trying out different Instagram filters for fun on Monday, February 21.

On this same day, meanwhile, Amy gushed over how much her 15-month old son, Gage, resembles his father, Mike Halterman.

She did so by sharing a few portraits of the infant, one of which we've included down below.

“He really is your twin,” she quipped of her spouse and their firstborn, adding in a subsequent comment that she doesn't have a name picked out for her second kid just yet.

Amy and Mike confirmed just this past January that they were growing their immediate family, revealing they had a bundle of joy arriving some time summer.

“Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022,” Slaton wrote alongside her major bombshell drop at the time, adding: “I’m due July 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!”

Slaton, as many readers likely know, was only cleared to get pregnant a couple years ago after shedding enough weight to qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

She has since managed to keep most of it off, much to the praise and admiration of her many fans and followers.

The one downside to motherhood for Amy Slaton, however?

As mentioned previously, it means she may not return for future episodes of 1,000-lb Sisters.

"I've been on the show for three years," Slaton explained The Sun in a recent interview, referencing young Gage and adding:

"At first, it was easy but now that I have Gage it's like, he doesn't want me out of his sight."

Continued Amy at the time:

"I feel like I'm being a bad mom when I'm at work. He's always at granny's when we're filming and stuff. I feel like I'm losing valuable time."

Makes perfect sense, doesn't it?

"I don't really want to do another season because I'm pregnant, it's just a lot. If they cut down my hours I'll be probably fine," continued Amy to The Sun, emphasizing that she's not under contract for 2023 or beyond.

On this past season of the show, cameras honed in on Amy's happy life at home, contrasted with the ways in which her sibling, Tammy, has struggled with her weight.

As of this writing, Tammy is in rehab, where she plans to remain for at least two or three more months.

Therefore, it's challenging to predict the future of 1,000-lb Sisters on TLC.

"Last season I was working every day for weeks, plus renovating a house, plus Gage, plus Tammy, plus my mom. It was just a lot last year and I can't do it," Amy also said a few weeks ago.

"If they cut me down, and make it more about [sister] Tammy and [brother] Chris, I'll be fine," Slaton added of her status and what would help her return next year.

"Give me two days a week.

"It's just a lot at the minute with Gage and being pregnant, I get tired now."