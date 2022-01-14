Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to Stunning Death of Bachelorette Contestant Clint Arlis: "An Absolute Tragedy"

Kaitlyn Bristowe has posted an Instagram message she never dreamed she'd have to write.

On Thursday night, we learned that Clint Arlis passed away this week from causes unknown.

The former reality star, who vied for Bristowe's affection on The Bachelorette Season 11, was only 34 years old.

The architectural engineer's stunning death was announced Thursday on Twitter by his high school wrestling coach, Scott Bayer of Batavia, Illinois.

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis," Bayer wrote.

"Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis."

Television fans, of course, knew Clint from his three-week stint as a suitor on The Bachelorette in 2015.

In the wake of his passing, many alums from this franchise have taken to social media in order to express their remorse.

This now includes Bristowe.

“This is an Instagram Story I did not think I’d be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season on The Bachelorette — I’m gonna say tragically — he’s tragically passed. [He was] 34 years old,” wrote Kaitlyn last on Thursday.

“I’m not sure what happened [or] how it happened, but all I want to say is knowing him from the show, even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show until today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person from his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family.

"Clint was very well-respected in his world.”

Indeed, Arlis was labeled as a villain by many Bachelorette viewers back in the day.

He even apologized for his behavior on the show during the Men Tell All special, claiming that his and fellow suitor JJ Lane’s quasi evil routine on air was meant to be “tongue [in] cheek.”

Meanwhile, Season 11 winner Nick Viall, who competed alongside Arlis for the affection of Bristowe, paid tribute to the late contestant on Twitter.

“Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyn’s season and I always enjoy [our] time and conversations,” Viall wrote.

“A very kind, unique and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint.”

Ben Zorn was also a contestant on Season 11.

He spoke to Us Weekly about Clint's passing.

"Hearing the news of Clint is devastating, obviously because he was a friend, but also because of the age we lost him.

"Really makes you self-reflect on things going on in your own life,” the ex-contestant told this tabloid.

“My condolences go out to his family, friends, and everyone he coached, he will be missed."

Added Kupah James, another Season 11 alum:

“While I did not know Clint, the few interactions we had on the show were full of laughter and positivity.

"We were from two different worlds but got along just fine. My affection goes out to his family, loved ones and anyone who is suffering from such a loss.

"He will be missed and I’ll never forget the experience we shared on the show, Rest In Peace Brother."