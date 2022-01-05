Angela Deem: Filming for The Single Life After Breaking Up with Michael Ilesanmi?

Like Angela Deem's behavior, her fights with Michael Ilesanmi are downright ugly.

The two married almost two years ago, but immigration policies and the pandemic have kept them apart.

Recently, the 90 Day Fiance nightmare hinted on social media that she and Michael might be over.

While fans know that she often changes her mind, she was reportedly filming recently. Will she be on 90 Day: The Single Life?

Angela Deem got a ride home from Dr. Obeng

We all remember where last season left Angela and Michael.

Angela had just cursed out and flashed Michael's relatives on the Tell All special.

While her stunned castmates made light of it, Michael and his family had to be processing what they had just witnessed.

Angela Deem flashes the camera and screams

In a recent TikTok video, Angela replied to the "are you single" question.

She did not answer in words, but the music in the video's lyrics were hard to miss.

"Yeah. Uh-huh," the music by 50 Cent said as Angela stared into the camera.

Angela Deem tells Michael she will live her own life and flirt and get attention

Fans were quick to note that Angela and Michael often break up and reconcile.

So it's hard to believe that this split, if that's what Angela was strongly hinting, will last.

Meanwhile, others begged Angela to stop jerking their chain and just give a straight answer.

Angela Deem snarls at aunt-in-law, asks if she's sleeping with Michael

Another commenter was excited at the idea of Angela being single.

They all but demanded that she appear on 90 Day: The Single Life, as that's exactly what it exists for.

Admittedly, it could potentially be entertaining to watch Angela try to find someone willing to tolerate her egregious behavior.

Angela Deem on Bares All 01 of 02

Celebrations over the apparent split may have been premature, however.

Angela responded to a comment that read "Angela reply if you still love Michael."

Additionally, Angela told another commenter that she simply "forgot to change the music."

Angela Deem - this son of a bitch got nerve

Not everyone is buying that story.

Some suggested that she looked like she had been crying before making the video.

Others noted that she may be under NDA, and thus pressured to walk back any breakup announcement.

Angela Deem laughs over how messy that could have been

Recently, a Reddit post claimed to have had a close encounter with the notorious reality TV villain.

"I met Angela," the poster wrote.

"She’s in NYC and my husband spotted her and I just blurted out 'omg Angela what are you doing here?!'" the post detailed.

Angela Deem flips off Michael Ilesanmi at the Tell All Part 2

The post continued: "Like I’ve known her my whole life lol."

"She was with a friend who Angela said was going to be on the show," the poster shared.

"And she told me how they had just gotten some botox," the post concluded. "She def has not quit smoking lol."

Angela Deem smokes outside of the Tell All with Skyla nearby

Angela is notorious for her smoking, largely because of the context of her smoking.

She smokes in cars. She uses her living room floor like an ashtray. She smokes in hotel rooms.

Like so much of her bad behavior, it often seems that Angela forgets that other people exist and have their own rights and feelings.

Angela Deem smokes and blames her husband for it again

Which leads us to this: it is difficult for any decent person to root for Angela to be in a relationship, be with Michael or otherwise.

She is viciously verbally abusive and emotionally abusive, forcing Michael to walk on eggshells around her or face her wrath.

It's not funny. It's not quirky. It is a cruel and toxic way to behave and no one deserves to be treated like Angela treats the man she claims to "love."

Angela Deem opens her mouth in shock and outrage

That said, we suspect that neither viewers nor Michael are lucky enough to never hear her scream obscenities through a screen again.

We'll believe that she and Michael have broken up for good when it's been official for at least three months, and not a moment before.

Given how much conversation she generates, it seems likely that Angela will continue to haunt the 90 Day Fiance franchise for years to come.

