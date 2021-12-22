Tayshia Adams: Will She Be the Bachelorette Again After Zac Clark Split?

In December of last year, the Bachelor Nation watched Tayshia Adams become engaged to Zac Clark.

Ultimately, things did not work out. The pair broke up less than one year later.

Now, some fellow members of the Bachelor Fam are hoping that she will get another chance.

Could Tayshia be the Bachelorette again?

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are very familiar with finding love in the unique world of this franchise.

Speaking to Life & Style, they were quick to praise Tayshia as "so great."

They, too, have heard the clamoring for Tayshia to get another bite at the apple by once again becoming the leading lady.

Even so, Ashley and Jared are aware that Tayshia is probably not eager to dive back into The Bachelorette.

Not as a leading lady, anyway.

“Well, Tayshia was definitely one of my very favorite Bachelorettes," Ashley acknowledged.

"So I would love to see her back as a leading lady, like so, so much,” Tayshia admitted.

But wanting to see something happen is very different from expecting it.

“I don’t think she’s gonna do it," Tayshia added.

“I mean, once you’ve been in the host role, I don’t know that you would go back,” she expressed.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn both already returned to the franchise, after a fashion.

After Chris Harrison's tone deaf racism controversy early this year, the two became co-hosts to temporarily fill that hosting role.

But there's a downside to that level of involvement, and it's not just burnout.

Tayshia may have seen too much of the inner workings of production to really mesh with the illusion that the show seeks to provide.

“She also probably knows too much now," Ashley speculated.

Tayshia is also now too much of a big shot, from a production standpoint, for the show to let her mingle again.

Ashley stated that Tayshia is "definitely not going to Paradise" now.

It would be a little weird to see a former host making out with and boning regular contestants.

Like Ashley, Jared would love to see Tayshia get a do-over on her season since Zac did not work out.

But he, too, understands why she might pass even if she's offered the role.

“It’s all so tough," Jared characterized.

"I mean, I hope she’s the Bachelorette ’cause I love her," Jared said.

"She’s just so great," he praised.

"But," Jared admitted, "it’s also tough to be put back in that environment."

"And then," Jared continued, "like, what happens if it doesn’t work out again?"

"You know, it’s just," he went on, "that sucks."

It's true that Tayshia's first stab at the role was not ideal -- coming in on the heels of Clare Crawley -- but returning could still be complicated.

Tayshia found love with Zac just as Clare had found love with Dale, but it didn't last forever ... or even close to that.

“I guess that’s life, right?" Jared remarked.

"You go through different relationships and sometimes they work out and sometimes they don’t," he said.

“Being the Bachelorette or not … I don’t know," Jared continued.

"It’s just, that’s tough and to go through it once," he explained.

"And then," Jared went on, "you know, get engaged afterwards and then break up and then have to do it all over again, that’s tough."