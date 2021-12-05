Katie Bates and Travis Clark: Look at Us! We Just Got Married!

They do, you guys.

They really, truly, officially do!

On Friday December 3, Katie Bates and Travis Clark vowed to make their love ever-lasting, tying to knot and becoming husband and wife at a ceremony in Loudon, Tennessee.

“This day has been worth all of the waiting, all of the dreaming and even worth all of the work of wedding planning, with its occasional stresses and anxieties,” the Bringing Up Bates star and Clark told Us Weekly.

“It’s been worth every moment, and we really can’t believe we are actually married!

"We know we still have a lot to learn about marriage and relationships, but we are excited to spend our lives learning and growing together.

"It’s an exciting day when you get to marry your very best friend in life and an even more special day when you can share it with family and friends.”

The 21-year old reality star also shared a video from the big day on Instagram, including with it a caption that reads:

"Still feels like a dream."

She and the eventual father of her many kids added to the aforementioned tabloid:

We know we owe a huge debt of gratitude to those that worked long hours behind the scenes and to those who traveled to attend and to those who prayed for us on this day. We feel especially blessed and loved.

We also feel a little bit overjoyed with excitement about our future together as Mr. and Mrs. Clark!

The newlyweds got married at the same location as Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart in May 2019.

Katie’s well-known sisters Carlin, Josie, Alyssa Bates and Addallee Bates were included in her bridal party.

In related news (literally!) Lawson Bates performed “I Love You Truly” as the grandparents and parents were seated -- and a nine-piece orchestra played “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” as the bride walked down the aisle.

In front of a whopping 400 guests!

Bates and Clark started courting in March 2020 after having in a long-distance relationship for nine months.

They were introduced by mutual friends in June 2019.

We send our best wishes to the bride and groom on their weddingg and also on Katie's impending pregnancy.

You just know it'll be announced any week now.