Kody Brown Flirts with Fan, Is Awkward AF on Cameo

Say this about Kody Brown:

The man is not wasting any time.

Just over a week ago, the Sister Wives patriarch was dumped by Christine Brown, as the mother of six broke the news of her and her spriritual husband's split on Instagram.

Is Kody all down in the dumps about it, though?

Is he just sitting at home, lamenting what could or should have been?

It sure doesn't seem that way.

For some reason, a Cameo user hired Kody to film a message for her this week, prompting quite an unusual response from the TLC personality... who slicked his long hair back into a ponytail for the recording.

He then said some very strange stuff.

"I think your mom and dad wanted you to have a special, sexy 24th birthday," said Kody at the outset of this footage, immediately making us squirm.

Seems pretty hard to believe that this individual's parents wanted the word sexy thrown in there, you know?

"They mentioned your nose again. You must be really cute, because everybody keeps talking about your nose," continued Kody.

"Well, no not everybody. They talked about it twice."

Brown then went on to talk about the woman's boyfriend while even offering some advice on marriage, a topic that someone with four (well, now three) wives should maybe keep quiet about.

Especially when all these wives seem miserable.

“Don’t marry your best friend. That’s my advice," Kody said in the video.

“None of my business, I realize. But I do recommend you find a soulmate, I do recommend you find a real passion.”

Critics were less than impressed with the reality star's video, trashing it as "desperate" and "creepy".

"Did he really just wish her a SEXY 24th birthday? This is so creepy!" one person wrote in response, while another agreed and chimed in as follows:

"Ok this whole thing is strange why is he flirting with her."

We know the reason why, don't we?

According to a new report, Kody is already thinking about a replacement for Christine.

“Watch, it’ll happen in the future,” a source just told In Touch Weekly of Kody bringing in a new spiritual spouse.

“He’s sweating over losing a wife."

We've been hearing for years that Kody wants to expand his immediate family.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," wrote Christine on Tuesday, November 2.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With love, Christine Brown.”

Added Kody in a fairly unemotional post of his own:

Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness.

We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.