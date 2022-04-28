Ariela Weinberg Gets Wine Thrown in Her Face in 90 Day Fiance Sneak Peek

More like Ariela WINEberg!

(I'm so sorry; I'll see myself out)

After weeks of fans wondering when we'll see Ariela and Biniyam on 90 Day Fiance Season 9, the wait is over.

If you want to see Bini's sister throw wine in Ari's face, you don't even have to wait until Sunday.

In this sneak peek clip ahead of Season 9, Episode 3, this season's one familiar couple -- Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre -- is back.

Bini is breaking the news to his family, specifically to sisters Mimi and Wish, that he's moving from Ethiopia to New Jersey.

Ari is from New Jersey, her family lives there, and after so many mishaps (and the Tigray War in Ethiopia), that's where they're taking their family.

Mimi and Wish do not take the news well. Shocker.

"If you thought about us as a family, maybe a heads up would have been nice!" Wish admonishes Ariela in this sneak peek.

She laments: "Both you and her knew all this time and kept it secret. It sucks."

Suck though it may, holding it back was Biniyam's call, not Ariela's, even though she is getting most of the blame.

"Him not telling you guys has nothing to do with me. It's nothing to do with me at all!" Ari protests.

She emphasizes: "I would never tell him never not to tell his family, that would be so f--ked up on so many levels. I would never do that."

"I don't care whose fault it is, but if you think you are family, you should tell us," Wish counters.

"He should tell us too," Wish admits, before claiming: "We treat you like a sister."

Wait, since when?

"You don't treat me like a sister!" Ari fires back. "If that's how you treat your sister, I want nothing to do with it."

She tells them plainly: "I'm happy that I'm not going to see you guys anymore. And you know what? I'm not going to marry you guys. I'm marrying Biniyam."

This is when Wish douses her with a face full of red wine, leaving Ariela sputtering and admitting that the wine stings. Youch!

In case you needed a refresher, Ariela Weinberg is from New Jersey, Biniyam Shibre is from Ethiopia.

Before filming for the show, Ariela took an extended vacation in Ethiopia, where she met Bini and was overtaken by thirst.

That chance meeting led to a series of life-changing events, including appearing on Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Biniyam and Ariela hooked up, and she ended up pregnant -- but this was not really a "first" for either of them.

Ari has been married before, to a man from Argentina, though they are now divorced.

Biniyam was also married to an American woman before. Like Ari, she also had his child.

At every step of the way, Ariela bent over backwards to prove to Bini, his family, and herself that she is not like his ex.

Biniyam had missed the birth of his first child, unable to obtain a visa to the United States.

With that in mind, Ariela flew to Ethiopia, leaving her family and home behind, so that she could give birth in Ethiopa where Bini could be part of it.

At first, Biniyam made a good impression on viewers, even when his attempts to provide accommodations fell short.

He came across as a well-intentioned nice guy who would do anything for the mother of his child.

It was Ariela who ended up handling their housing needs. Once things were set up, her mom, Janice, flew home, planning to return for her grandbaby's birth.

At the beginning of their first season, red flags seemed to be small in number.

Was it odd that Biniyam had now impregnated two different American women from affluent families? Yeah.

Was it encouraging that Ariela was admittedly "jealous" at heart? Not especially. But those aren't huge deals compared to this franchise's other drama.

Ariela got bad news, however, during a pre-natal checkup.

She had to deliver her son through an emergency C-section, which would have been scary even if her family had been there.

Instead, since she had to go to surgery with little warning, her family wouldn't be there for some time.

Despite some initial concerns about baby Aviel, both he and Ariela were born healthy.

The couple's next big worry turned out to be something that they should have discussed much earlier.

Biniyam wanted to circumcise his son. Ariela countered, highlighting her son's human rights and worrying that he might grow up to hate her if she subjected him to genital mutilation.

This was a turning point for some viewers, because from one episode to the next, Ariela caved to family pressure from both sides.

Biniyam's family had cultural expectations. Ariela is Jewish, and her father's side of the family is also Jewish, and they had their own expectations.

Seeing Ariela do a 180, listening to her son's screams in the hospital, lost her some fans who couldn't understand her change of heart.

The main problems of their relationship were iterations of the same thing: Ariela would stay at home with Avi, Bini would leave for hours or days at a time.

Whether doing his "music" or hanging out with friends, he would sometimes turn off his phone or put it in airplane mode to stop her from being able to reach him.

Biniyam would defend this behavior by citing cultural norms, but it's difficult to argue that he was being a good partner -- or a good dad -- by vanishing like that.

As we saw in the sneak peek for Ariela and Biniyam's debut on Season 9, she also clashes with his sisters. A lot.

No matter how far she goes or how many concessions she makes in Bini's favor, it's never enough.

For two people who claim to fear that Ari will leave Bini "just like his ex," Mimi and Wish at times seemed eager to drive her away.

Ariela and Biniyam, divisive though they are among fans, are one of the most one-sided couples to appear on the franchise.

In addition to moving to Ethiopia, Ariela has repeatedly attended Biniyam's Ethiopian Orthodox Christian religious events, from ceremonies to holidays.

Some viewers have expressed discomfort at seeing a Jewish woman wrapped up in so many of her partner's Christian celebrations without even a hint that he might return the favor.

Ariela has been put on blast again and again by fans who say that she whines and complains a lot -- which, to be fair, she absolutely does.

But what has all of that complaining gotten her? Biniyam seems to get his way every time, dismissing her wishes as "ridiculous."

In fact, this move to the United States seems to be the first time that Bini has made a major concession. Maybe coming to America will change things ... but only time will tell.