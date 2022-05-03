Anny Francisco Blasts Clickbait Exploitation After Tragedy: Respect My Son

Beloved 90 Day Fiance alums Anny Francisco and Robert Springs buried their 7-month-old son just days ago.

This is a kind of pain and grief that every parent dreads.

While 90 Day Fiance fans are heartbroken over this indescribable loss, Anny and Robert are grappling with another problem.

They are calling out opportunists on Instagram whom they accuse of exploiting their tragedy in an insensitive way.

It is only natural that fans and Instagram bloggers are going to discuss this tragedy.

Anny and Robert are fan-favorites, they are reality stars, and they are public figures.

The loss of their seven-month-old son Adriel is devastating to even consider -- and they're living through that reality.

But Anny believes that several blogs are misusing their very real grief in a way that exploits the sympathies of fans.

How? Through a familiar tactic of sharing clickbait links in Instagram Stories.

Anny copied several screenshots of these into her own Stories, asking fans to report these posts and blogs.

"My baby needs respect," Anny emphasized repeatedly, the hurt palpable in her words.

The accounts that she is calling out seem to be 90 Day Fiance bloggers and meme accounts.

It's not discussion of this tragedy that she seems to be calling out, but what feels like callous exploitation. She wants it to stop.

We have actually seen this kind of thing happen before, albeit generally on less serious topics.

At one point, Loren Brovarnik engaged in a one-sided feud with Ashley Martson, mistakenly believing that the latter was misusing the former's baby announcement photo.

(Ashley was not -- she had shared a link to a post about Loren's baby announcement to her Stories)

Additionally, some cast members -- particularly Nicole Nafziger -- have been frequent targets of criticism for sharing misleading clickbait.

The truth of the matter is that, in many of these cases, they are not the ones responsible for sharing these links.

A management company or similar service shares them on their accounts, and the reality stars then receive money -- often without knowing which links will be shared.

Anny and Robert have actually been pretty selective about what they have shared about baby Adriel's passing.

It appears that he had to undergo vital medical care, including surgery.

Anny has also suggested in her posts that he specifically had a heart problem.

Considering their not-so-unrealistic fear of people not respecting this time of grief, it's more than fair that they're not sharing much.

It is, as we at THG have emphasized since Anny and Robert first shared their grief, not really our business.

In a more immediate sense, seeing their son's face all over social media must be an agonizing experience.

Something that we can all do at this time is continue to send Anny and Robert love and support, for them and for their family.

They are all hurting right now, and do not need to see Adriel's precious face plastered all over Instagram.

We can all keep getting updates on their heartbreak as they choose to share them, but we certainly don't need to send them any links. Let them mourn.