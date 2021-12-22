Nayte Olukoya, Michelle Young Got $200K on The Bachelorette Finale. Viewers Are Shook.

Welp.

This is one way for ABC to try and guarantee the couples who allegedly fall in love on The Bachelorette actually settle down together.

On Tuesday night, Michelle Young selected Nayte Olukoya as not just the winner of her season -- but as the winner of her heart.

To close this Bachelorette finale, Olukoya got down on one knee and proposed to Young, who responded with the Pun of the Century.

Young said yes, and gushed over how she found her soul-Nayte.

Cut to the live After the Final Rose ceremony, where viewers got to watch Young and Olukoya cuddle up to each other on stage in front of a hopefully-vaccinated audience.

At one point, the topic of the couple's living situation came up, with Nayte saying he was anxious to relocate from Texas to Minnesota for the sake of his fiancee.

"We're not waiting," Nayte said. "There's no reason to wait with Michelle. Let's do this!"

From there, Kaitlyn Bristowe -- who hosted the special by herself because Tayshia Adams was exposed to COVID-19 and missed the show out of an abundance of caution -- asked if Michelle and Nayte were already house hunting.

"Oh yes! The Zillow notifications are crazy," Nayte replied.

This is when the a man dressed as Santa Claus came out, carrying a gingerbread house with a big red bow on it.

Upon lifting the roof, Michelle and Nayte discovered a check inside.

A check for $200,000!

"That right there is from us in the Bachelor family," Kaitlyn said. "And that is a -- I'm going to cry -- that's a down payment on your first home together."

Young and Olukoya looked legitimately stunned over the present.

"Congratulations you two, we wish you all the happiness in the world," Bristowe said to close this segment.

Was this a very generous gesture?

Yes, of course.

Was it perhaps wildly inappropriate to gift such a large sum of money to a pair of fairly well-off reality stars who will be able to cash in on their newfound fame for years and who were also just given a huge diamond ring for free?

Yes, some might argue.

On Wednesday morning, after the show aired, Young jumped on Instagram to share her gratitude for the gift, sharing a few photos from the episode and of her stunned face after she received the check.

"Last night was a special one for the Young and Olukoya family!" she opened the post.

"Nayte and I cannot express how grateful we are to have received the incredibly generous gift that we will be using to purchase our first home together!

"Although this @bacheloretteabc journey has come to an end, we are so excited to bring y'all with us as we start our life together! House warming invites to be sent soon #BachelorNation!"

Olukoya and Young got engaged in Mexico and can now act all lovey dovey in public.

They haven't discussed their wedding plans, and some viewers are understandably skeptical about their future.

We mean... how many Bachelor or Bachelorette couple have actually made it down the aisle?

"I fall more in love every day," Young told People Magazine of her fiancé.

"I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I'm not going to give up until I have that. He's my person.

"And I didn't know I could love at this level."

Olukoya added to the same outlet:

"It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before. I'm all in!"