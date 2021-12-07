Josh Duggar Support Page Discovered on Facebook; Critics Lash Out at "Sick" Pedophile Enablers

With any luck, Josh Duggar will soon be headed to prison for a very long time.

As you're probably aware Josh was arrested on child pornography charges back in April.

If he's convicted, he could face up to 20 years behind bars.

One of the federal agents who investigated Josh described the content found on his computer as "the worst of the worst" that he's seen over the course of his career.

And the trial, which is now in its second week, is serving as a potent reminder that the specifics of the allegations against Josh are almost unbelievably heinous.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, it was revealed on Thursday that one of the videos found on Josh's computer shows a "three-month-old being sexually abused and tortured."

Needless to say, it's impossible to imagine that anyone could still support the disgraced former reality star after everything that's been revealed about him over the past few months.

But believe it or not, there's an entire Facebook group devoted to the idea that Josh deserves the public's forgiveness.

The page, entitled "We Support Josh Duggar," was created back in 2015 after the world learned that Josh had molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

However, it only recently gained widespread attention, and the majority of the people who are finding the page are most certainly not Josh supporters.

The person who created the account insists that they did not do so as a place for pedophiles and pedophile sympathizers to gather.

Although it's not hard to see why so many jumped to that conclusion.

"This page does NOT support child molestation, pedophiles or rape. We support reborn Christians," reads the description on the page.

"We support Josh Duggar and his family. We believe in forgiveness!"

Despite that disclaimer, most of the recent comments on the page are attacks against the sort of person who could possibly think it's a good idea to create a Facebook page whose sole purpose is the defense of Josh Duggar.

"Who the hell runs this page? How can you actually support him, it's disgusting!!" wrote one commenter.

"You are sick if you believe he should be forgiven," another added.

"This needs to be taken down right now," a third chimed in.

The creator of the page has been silent in recent weeks, which suggests that even this anonymous Josh fan has finally realized the error of their ways.

Still, the page is still up, and it's not hard to see why it's creating so much outrage.

Perhaps this would be a good time for the admin to condemn Josh or at the very least, quietly remove the page.

Failing that, perhaps the folks who run Facebook should take action against this sort of concept.

Yes, the person who runs the page says it's not a gathering place for pedophiles, but that's exactly what someone who was running a gathering place for pedophiles would say.

And we're guessing this isn't the sort of content that Zuck and company envisioned when they dreamed up the Metaverse (whatever the hell that is).

These are historically divisive times in America, but hopefully we can all still agree on one thing -- that anyone who's publicly supporting Josh Duggar should probably have their devices taken away.