Justin Timberlake to Britney Spears: Now That You're Free, We Should Totally Meet Up!

Earlier this month, after 13 years of virtual imprisonment, Britney Spears was finally freed from her conservatorship.

It's difficult to recall a development in the life of a celebrity that was greeted with more unanimous glee.

Britney's legal battle against her father seemed unwinnable at times, but with the support of her adoring fans, the pop icon was eventually able to triumph over the forces that had been holding her back for most of her adult life.

Obviously, a whole lot of people owe Britney a very big apology, and we're not just talking about the conniving manipulators who controlled her conservatorship.

Back in June, Britney's ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake joined the #FreeBritney movement in calling for Spears to be released from her father's control.

He also accepted personal responsibility for the singer's past suffering and admitted that he had treated her unfairly over the years.

Specifically, Justin apologized for saying that “Britney wasn’t a virgin” during an interview that took place shortly after the couple's breakup in 2002.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond," Timberlake wrote in an Instagram post.

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he added, referring to Jackson's infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during their Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Timberlake went on to write that recent revelations in court made it imperative for all Britney fans to urge the authorities to end her conservatorship as soon as possible.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right," he wrote.

"No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Now that Britney is finally free, it seems that Justin would love to apologize to his ex in person.

“Justin loves to see that Britney is now living the life that she wanted for so long. He loves seeing her embrace all the good that will come from her being out of this conservatorship. Justin would love to talk to Britney if Britney wanted to talk to him,” a source close Timberlake told Hollywood Life.

“But he also does not want to get in the way of the life she is seeking.”

Timberlake has reportedly been assured that Britney has accepted his apology, but it seems that he would still like to make things right face-to-face.

“Justin is very secure that Britney has heard his apology and he hopes that she knows that if she needed him in any way, he would gladly help out in any way that he could. Justin hasn’t reached out to her personally, yet,” the source said.

“But again, he is not at all discouraged not to. It is just important for Justin is that he comes across as genuine because this is his true intentions. If Britney needs any type of talk, he is glad to do it and he is even more prone to do it behind closed doors,” the insider added.

“Justin wants whatever needs to be said and done kept private," the informant concluded.

"He has her back from a far right now but that could easily change if and when Britney needs anything more.”

Hopefully, Justin will eventually get a chance to apologize for his past comments.

But we're sure he understands that right now, Britney has to do whatever is best for her mental health.