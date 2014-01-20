Bachelor Nation: Are ANY of These Couples Are Still Together?

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are TV shows with a goal that you don't need Bachelor spoilers to figure out:

Set up a man or woman with his/her soulmate.

Heck, nearly every season ends with a proposal, right? And yet, very few of these proposals end in actual marriage.

By the numbers, few duos from Bachelor Nation last months; let alone years; let alone an entire lifetime together.

Have there been exceptions to this rule?

Oh yeah, look at Jason and Molly. Or Sean and Cat. Rachel and Bryan. Even Arie and Lauren ... or JoJo and Jordan.

Nevertheless, it's an arduous, uphill battle -- and the odds are poor.

See Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt. Oof. Or Peter Weber and Hannah Ann, or Peter and Madison, for that matter.

Their engagements lasted ... days? Hours?

These are unique cases, and yet ... not. Heck, Peter and Kelley Flanagan broke up too. Dude was 0-for-3 in 2020!

More recently, we have the breakup between Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes, which was predicted by -- well, just about everyone who watched Katie's season.

In other words, it was the opposite of the Tayshia Adams-Zac Clark split, which genuinely caught us off-guard.

The fact is, it's hard out there for duos spawned by this franchise to make it work -- a fact we've been reminded of over and over again during the past couple of years.

If you recall, Colton and Cassie broke up in 2020. Followed by Becca and Garrett. Then even Ashley and J.P.

On the bright side, Matt and Rachael are giving it another go after his disaster of a season.

And if you ask us, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya seem like a match made in heaven.

Perhaps there's hope for this franchise after all!

Looking back now, which duos are still living happily ever after after the final rose was bestowed?

Take a look at notable couples from The Bachelor and Bachelorette and see if they're still a romantic item now.