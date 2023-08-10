Tori Roloff Quashes Pregnancy Rumors, Admits She Considered a Tummy Tuck After Body-Shaming

Sometimes, being a public figure means living between two fires: trolls and well-intentioned fans.

Tori clapped back at mom-shamers very recently. But they’re not the only issues that she confronts on social media.

Recently, her own fans have been “congratulating” her on a rumored pregnancy.

Folks, Tori isn’t pregnant. But these “rumors” and “theories” are damaging her well-being. She considered going under the knife to make the speculation stop.

On Tuesday, Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff posted a series of three short videos to her Instagram Story.

The mother of three — 6-year-old Jackson, 3-year-old Lilah, and 1-year-old Josiah — keeps getting the same question.

Under post after post, a certain segment of fans insist that they see “evidence” that Tori is pregnant with Baby #4.

It’s not just that people are asking if she and Zach are planning on having a fourth child, which is already a pushy and intrusive question.

The problem is that people are speculating that she must already be pregnant. And they cite her own photos as evidence.

Best case scenario, these are well-meaning fans who believe a wild rumor. But it really just feels like thinly veiled body-shaming.

“Okay, I just need to vent for like a minute,” Tori said during the video on Tuesday.

“I feel like we’ve been pretty open,” she assessed accurately. “Like, we don’t want any more kids.”

Tori emphasized: “No, I’m not pregnant.”

In case anyone missed the context, Tori laid it all out for them.

“I’ve had three babies, three C-sections, and a miscarriage,’ she reminded everyone.

“Like,” Tori highlighted, “my body has been through so much.”

Tori even opened up about how she became intensely self-conscious about her body after having three kids.

In fact, she shared that she at one point considered surgery.

“I mean, I thought about doing a tummy tuck,” Tori confessed.

She continued in the video: “or doing something because I have a belly.”

Tori went on: “but at the same time, I’m like, God gave me three beautiful children.”

“And,” she went on, continuing to cite her Christian belies, “he gave me this life that I’m so proud of.”

“And,” Tori expressed, “I’m proud of my body being able to carry three babies to full term.”

To have three bagies “and be cut open three times, and I can still run around.”

Tori gushed: “I’m just in awe of my body, and I’m not ashamed of it whatsoever.” Good!

With the affirmations out of the way, Tori also spoke about the impact that these hurtful rumors and “congratulations” have.

“You have no idea how damaging that could be to a woman who can’t have more [kids],” she said. “Who maybe wants to have more [kids]. I don’t!”

In other words, don’t congratulate someone on having a baby until they tell you themselves or after the birth.