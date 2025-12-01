Karen Sofia Quiroz Ramirez Cause of Death: Motorcycle Influencer Was 25

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today.

Karen Sofia Quiroz Ramirez, the influencer who gained fame with her motorcycle-related content, has passed away.

She was just 25 years old.

Influencer Karen Sofia Quiroz Ramirez has passed away at the age of 25. (YouTube)

‘Bikegirl’ seemingly predicted fatal accident in final post

News of Ramirez’s passing has been confirmed by several South American media outlets, as well as TMZ.

The popular influencer — known as “Bikegirl” online — reportedly lost control of her motorcycle and ran into a truck in Floridablanca, Colombia on Wednesday, November 27.

Bizarrely, Ramirez seems to have predicted the fatal collision in her final social media post.

“I hope I don’t crash because I’m driving without my glasses,” she wrote.

“The most likely hypothesis for the accident is that the motorcyclist was traveling between two vehicles,” Transport official Jahir Andres explained.

“But this situation will be subject to an investigation. The Prosecutor’s Office will proceed to clearly and precisely determine the cause of this fatal traffic accident,” Andres continued, adding:

“We will carry out the corresponding investigations, conduct the respective interviews with witnesses, and analyze the CCTV footage.”

According to an X user who claims to have knowledge of the situation, the Colombia native “suffered an accident after her glasses (lenses not suitable for motorcycling) broke. The breakage caused her a loss of visibility, which led her to crash while trying to overtake. After the impact, a truck ran her over.”

With more than 30,000 followers on Instagram alone, Ramirez was one of the most popular and beloved influencers in the biker community.

Our thoughts go out to her friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.