Barbara Walters Dead: Stars Pay Tribute to Iconic Journalist, Former View Co-Host

Barbara Walters, one of the most accomplished and respected journalists of her generation, passed away on Friday night, according to the star’s representative.

She was 93 years old.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” Cindi Berger said in a statement, adding:

“She lived a big life. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

<> at The New York Public Library – Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on April 13, 2016 in New York City.

Over the course of her career, Walters wrote for CBS News… worked on The Today Show… co-anchored the ABC Evening News… reported for 20/20 … and helped create The View on which she frequently appeared as a co-host until retiring from the program in 2014.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger also announced Walters’ death, tweeting that the “one-of-a-kind reporter” had died at her New York home.

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer, not just for women in journalism but journalism itself,” Iger wrote, noting that his colleague and friend of 30 years had landed some of the “most important interviews of our time.”

In the wake of this sad news, a bevy of other celebrities also paid heartfelt tribute to Walters. We’ve listed some examples below…

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 02: Barbara Walters attends the American Friends Of Magen David Adom Annual Benefit Dinner at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers on December 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey: “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

Dan Rather: “The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Elizabeth Vargas: “Truly saddened to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters tonight…she shattered glass ceilings and blazed a trail for so many women in television news who would follow her…like me. I will never forget her.”

Tamron Hall: “The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters.”

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 21: Barbara Walters attends the TIME 100 Gala, TIME’s 100 Most Influential People In The World at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for TIME)

Star Jones: “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor.”

Meghan McCain: “Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.”

Viola Davis: “What can I say about the life, the legend and icon Barbara Walters. I watched you my entire life give the most bold, honest, informative, brave interviews. You redefined what it meant to be a ‘newsperson’. You redefined womanhood. It was an honor to have shared space with you. Rest well Queen! You have earned your crown.”

Alyssa Milano: “Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Barbara Walters attends the Hollywood Reporter’s 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman: “Deb & I are so sad that Barbara Walters passed away. She was a trail blazer, wickedly funny, generous, open hearted and a good friend. She also gave some of the most memorable dinner parties we’ve ever been to. Get ready heaven, Barbara’s coming to spice things up.”

Tamar Braxton: “I didn’t want to become a daytime talk show host until I saw the view. I knew it was possible because I seen a group of opinionated smart women who had a voice and a platform. This one hurts. Thank you Ms Barbara.”

Walters never remarried after divorcing her third husband, Merv Adelson, in 1992.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (“Jackie”) Danforth, with ex-husband Lee Guber.