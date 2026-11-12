Zac Affleck Admits ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior Amidst Jen Divorce

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There’s a reason that he didn’t film for the Mormon Wives spinoff.

Even though Jen is pregnant, she and Zac Affleck have broken up after 7 years of marriage.

Viewing how Zac treated her at times during their marriage, SLOMW fans are Team Jen.

In a lengthy message, Zac says that he is owning up to his behavior.

Jennifer and Zac on November 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

‘My words and actions were unacceptable’

On Wednesday, November 11, Zac took to his Instagram Story to share a lengthy Notes App message.

“I understand why certain moments have been difficult for people to watch,” he acknowledged. “They’re difficult for me too.”

On reality TV but also on social media, fans have gotten to see a toxic side of the Affleck marriage before the two split.

“As I reflect on this time in my life,” Zac wrote, “I fully acknowledge that my words and actions were unacceptable, and they hurt those I care about the most.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans assume that he refers to, among other things, a TikTok in which he criticizes Jen’s postpartum body.

A TikTok video in which Jen Affleck laughs off now-estranged husband Zac Affleck's criticism of her postpartum body did not make a good impression upon 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' viewers.



[image or embed] — fanana hammock (@fananahammock.bsky.social) November 12, 2026 at 7:48 AM

Zac claimed that he has “taken full responsibility” for his behavior.

He also affirmed that there is “no excuse” for failing to show Jen “the kindness, respect, and compassion she deserves.”

Zac confirmed what most already knew or at least suspected: he did not film for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

He also shared that he has not watched the episodes that were filmed “during an especially difficult time for Jen and I.”

Zac will continue to see episodes as they air, along with everyone else.

Zac penned a lengthy Notes App message about his behavior. This is the first page. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘Jen is the mother of my children’

Not only are Jen and Zac divorcing, but Jen is once again pregnant.

Naturally, this reality looms over the couple’s breakup.

“Jen is the mother of my children,” Zac acknowledged.

“And,” he described, she is “someone I’ve loved and shared a life with for years.”

Zac claimed: “Especially as Jen prepares to welcome our fourth child, the last thing I want to do is unintentionally cause her any stress.”

Zac penned a lengthy Notes App message about his behavior. This is the second page. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Jen and I are constantly working to be on great terms,” Zac announced.

“And,” he alleged, “we share a deep sense of respect and appreciation for one another.” A pity that it came so late.

“My children may see this online someday,” Zac predicted. “And all I want them to know is that their parents love them more than anything.”

He affirmed: “And I am committed to showing up as the best version of myself for our family unit.”

Sometimes, divorce strips away the kindness that an ex once displayed, showing them to be vindictive and cruel. Other times, it can remind someone of how far they strayed from their best self — and how much they have lost as a result.

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