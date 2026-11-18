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Will Smith is being sued for sexual battery by his former close friend Bilaal Salaam, who claims the actor grabbed his genitals at a 2019 Hollywood after-party for Aladdin.

Smith’s legal team has flatly denied the allegation, calling it false and saying the incident “never happened.”

The lawsuit was obtained by TMZ, and it lays out a detailed account of what Salaam, a musician, says went down after the premiere of Smith’s live-action Disney film.

Will Smith attends Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

According to the suit, Salaam shot a video with Smith during the party. He claims Smith remarked that Salaam’s nipples were “looking shiny” and “glossy” while they were filming.

Salaam alleges Smith then started moaning, which left him so embarrassed that he walked off to stand by himself in a corner of the room.

He claims Smith later came over to him and grabbed his penis over his clothes, holding on for roughly 10 seconds.

According to the filing, Salaam shoved Smith away and objected loudly.

The suit claims Smith apologized right away. Salaam says the actor then approached him a second time later in the night, this time with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, by his side.

During that second conversation, Salaam alleges, Smith apologized again and said he was a bit inebriated.

Salaam further claims Smith begged him to keep quiet about the incident, allegedly saying people would think he was gay and that it would destroy his career.

In the filing, Salaam says he felt “ashamed, humiliated, and afraid of those consequences.”

He also claims he told Smith he would not forgive him, but that he would put the matter behind him.

It’s the second time this year that Smith has been sued for sexual harassment. A musician named Brian King Joseph filed suit in January.

Smith’s camp is not mincing words. A lawyer for the actor said in a statement, “This claim is false. It never happened.”

The attorney went on to accuse Salaam of a pattern of attacks on the family. “For years now, Bilaal Salaam has made outrageous, salacious and false claims about Will Smith and his family that have all been thrown out or proven false,” the lawyer said.

“He has done it time and time again, with each new fabrication more outrageous than the last and all completely untrue,” the statement continued. “We will continue to contest his lies vigorously in the courts.”

This isn’t the first time Salaam has taken the Smith family to court. He and the actor have already been locked in ongoing litigation involving Pinkett Smith.

Salaam is separately suing Pinkett Smith for $3 million, accusing her of physically threatening him.

Pinkett Smith has denied any wrongdoing in that case. She has also filed a motion asking the court to dismiss portions of Salaam’s lawsuit against her.

The new complaint means Salaam now has legal claims pending against both Smith and Pinkett Smith, with the couple’s lawyers fighting him on two fronts.

The allegations in the sexual battery suit have not been proven in court, and Smith’s attorney has made clear the actor plans to fight the case.

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