Will Smith & Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino REUNITE in Australia

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Not all exes are enemies.

Some are on very good terms.

Though many know Will Smith for his hit films and his high-profile relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, she is not his first wife.

He and Sheree Zampino were all smiles as they traveled together. Take a look:

Will Smith attends Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere on November 30, 2022. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

They were all smiles Down Under!

Just before the end of October, Will and Sheree met up in Australia.

The two were spotted smiling left and right in Sydney.

Will’s outfit was a little more casual than his ex-wife’s, as he wore a hoodie and sweatpants.

Sheree is braver than most — and a Real Housewife — which is why she worked some couture into her travel garb.

All that we really know about their meet-up is that they were at the same airport at the same time. However, their history goes back a long way.

Though Jaden and Willow are amazing and talented, they are not Will’s only children. Sometimes, the public forgets that.

From May 1992 to February 1995, Will and Sheree were married.

In ’92, the erstwhile couple welcomed Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith.

Trey is now in his 30s — that’s how time works, you see — and has also done acting.

Sheree recently joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, even if the role was less than permanent.

He just wrapped his latest project

Will’s time in Sydney was not a social call or a vacation.

He recently filmed Supermax, an upcoming action film.

The movie is a murder mystery — one set inside the world’s most secure prison.

Will has a long history of theatrical hits, to say nothing of his television fame in the early ’90s.

Admittedly, the quality of his projects can vary widely. But that is perhaps because he is willing to take roles that others consider to be a gamble. Sometimes, it’s a smash success.

"They (Will Smith and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino) take trips and I’m not there. They do their thing" – Jada Pinkett Smith https://t.co/DWyTLOgQEZ — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) October 21, 2022

Almost three years after Will and Sheree divorced, he married Jada Pinkett in December 1997.

Jada ended up being a stepmother to Trey, who was in turn an older brother to Jaden and Willow.

For the record, Will and Sheree have been freely traveling together for years — with Jada’s blessing and encouragement.

They share a child and a lot of history.

Some folks cannot spend time with an ex, let alone travel together or walk together for laughs at an airport. But that is not the case for Will and Sheree.