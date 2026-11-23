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A fire broke out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s $42 million estate in Calabasas, California, shortly after midnight on Monday.

The good news is that nobody was hurt. The blaze was confined to a single shed on the sprawling 150-acre property, and the main house was spared.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told the Daily Mail that deputies responded to a report of a structure fire at around 12:04 a.m.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

The property’s own security team had reported that a “maintenance shed” was burning.

“Upon arrival, deputies saw a shed type of structure engulfed in flames,” the department said. “Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived and extinguished the fire. No other structures were damaged, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Firefighters reportedly spent more than two hours battling the flames. Photos from the scene show smoke and an orange glow hanging over the property, with deputies posted at the entrance.

Newly released 911 dispatch audio adds a few more details about how the night unfolded.

“We do have a shed on fire with no spread to the brush,” a firefighter can be heard saying. Crews were described as “on scene,” and the incident was “downgraded to a structure.”

About 10 minutes later, an operator called in another unit. “Quint 110. Respond to structure in Malibu. 67th District,” the dispatcher said, before reading out the family’s address. A Quint is a dual-purpose truck that combines a fire engine and a ladder truck.

Representatives for the couple and both fire departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This isn’t the first time the Smith compound has caught fire. In 2021, a blaze broke out in the basement while the family was home, sending fire trucks and an ambulance racing to the property.

“They are all fine and in the home. A fire broke out in the basement, and a fireman was treated [for injuries,] but everyone is fine,” a source close to the family said at the time. That fire left smoke damage, and the couple later renovated the house.

The estate also had a close call during the 2018 Woolsey Fire. Will shared an Instagram video at the time showing just how near the flames came.

“We haven’t been told to evacuate just yet, but Willow is nervous so she made me go outside and look and make a daddy assessment,” he said in the clip. He then pointed out how close the fire was to the house and admitted the situation was frightening.

The adobe-style home spans 25,000 square feet and features nine bedrooms, a meditation lounge, a recording studio, an eight-car garage and a sunken trampoline. There are also basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, plus a swimming pool.

The property served as more than a family home, too. It was the filming location for Jada’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, which has since been canceled.

The fire comes just over a day after Will and Jada enjoyed a family outing at Soho House in Malibu on Saturday. Their daughter Willow, 26, and son Jaden, 28, reportedly joined them, along with Will’s mother, Caroline Bright, 89, and Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 73.

It also follows a rough stretch of headlines for Will. Just last week, Will was sued by a former friend over alleged groping at a 2019 Aladdin after-party, a claim his legal team says “never happened.”

As for the couple themselves, the Calabasas estate is very much a shared home these days. Will and Jada married in 1997, and in 2023 Jada revealed that they had actually separated back in 2016.

It was later said that they were still together but living in separate homes. Then in July, a source claimed that Jada had moved back in with Will two years earlier.

“They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other,” the insider said.

For now, authorities say the shed fire was accidental, and no other buildings on the property were damaged.

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