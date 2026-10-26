Walter Koenig Cause of Death: Beloved ‘Star Trek’ Actor Passes Away

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television.

Fans around the world are mourning the loss of Walter Koenig, the beloved actor who helped make the original Star Trek series a television institution.

Koenig, best known for playing Ensign Pavel Chekov, died Sunday, October 25, at his home in North Hollywood. He was 90 years old.

Actor Walter Koenig attends his being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 10, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

According to a representative who spoke with TMZ, Koenig died of old age, with his daughter, Danielle, and his niece by his side.

For generations of science-fiction fans, Koenig was a familiar face in one of television’s most enduring franchises. But his career extended well beyond his time aboard the USS Enterprise, and he continued working long after his original run on the series ended.

Koenig began appearing onscreen in the early 1960s, taking smaller roles on television programs including Gidget and I Spy before landing the part that would define his career.

He joined Star Trek in its second season in 1967 as Chekov, the young Russian navigator whose presence became an important part of the original crew. Koenig appeared in 36 episodes of the series, helping establish a character that fans would follow for decades.

And he didn’t leave Chekov behind when the original television series ended.

Koenig returned for multiple Star Trek films, including Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. His contributions helped carry the franchise from its original television run into its successful cinematic era.

His resume also included appearances in Babylon 5, Columbo and Futurama, demonstrating that his talents extended well beyond the science-fiction universe that first made him famous.

Even in his later years, Koenig remained active in the entertainment industry.

His connection with Star Trek fans also remained strong. At conventions, Koenig made a point of connecting with the people who had followed his work over the years, according to his representative.

“He shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him,” a representative said, adding that Koenig understood what Star Trek meant to its audience and embraced the community that had grown around the franchise.

Of course, Koenig’s life was not without heartbreak. His son, Andrew Koenig, an actor known for playing Richard “Boner” Stabone on Growing Pains, died by suicide in 2010.

Koenig also endured the loss of his wife, Judy Levitt, who died in 2022. The couple had been married for nearly 60 years, sharing a life together that stretched across much of his lengthy career.

TMZ last spoke with Koenig in 2009, when the actor discussed the secret to a successful marriage.

Now, as fans revisit his performances, his legacy is tied not only to the character who made him famous but also to the warmth and humor he brought to those who met him.

The Star Trek universe has lost another familiar face, and Koenig’s decades of work will ensure that his contribution to the franchise is remembered for years to come.

Our condolences go out to Walter Koenig’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.