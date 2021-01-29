Yazan Abo Horira Was Obsessed with Brittany Banks' Body, Translator Reveals to 90 Day Fiance Fans

Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira's relationship ended in a bitter, resentful breakup.

One of the surprise heroes of their storyline on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 was the translator, Adam.

Now, he is opening up to Shaun Robinson about what he saw behind the scenes when the two were still together.

It turns out that Yazan at one point straight-up confessed that his interest in Brittany was entirely physical.

90 Day Fiance's new favorite translator, Adam, spoke to Shaun Robinson on 90 Day Bares All, as you can see in this clip.

He confirms to Shaun that Yazan and Brittany "couldn't keep their hands off each other."

But at one point, he spoke to Yazan one-on-one, off camera, and asked what about Brittany made him prepared to make so many personal sacrifices to be with Brittany.

A man willing to risk his family's love, his job, his social status, and even his physical safety will usually boast that he is doing it for "love."

Yazan, it seems, did not.

"And believe it or not, the answer I get from Yazan was that, 'I just love Brittany's body,'" Adam recalls.

"More specifically, her feminine parts," Adam says, gesturing in obvious manners to indicate Yazan's points of interests.

Adam continues: "And he said that and laughed."

No one is questioning the quality of Brittany's audacious curves, but ... Yazan's thirst-only answer caught Adam by surprise.

"You can call this a lot of things -- you can call this lust, you can call this affection, you can call this physical attraction," Adam says.

"But," he notes, "love is not just that."

Adam clarifies that when it comes to love, "It's way deeper than that."

"Again, this is how I understand love," Adam emphasizes.

"And," he acknowledges, "I know that people can experience it very differently."

But he is not at all wrong when he says that Yazan's answer came from a place of lust, not love, which may explain so much.

Adam has seen the uglier side of Brittany and Yazan's relationship, as he was once again the translator on hand when the two spoke on 90 Day Bares All.

Brittany accused Yazan of cheating on her, reporting that she had caught him messaging multiple women.

She also accused him of stealing from her and enjoying having her pay for everything.

Yazan called Brittany a liar, and claimed that he had missed her red flags -- like her previously dating older men.

Noting that his family assumed that she was a sex worker from her Instagram posts, he asserted: "There's no way I would marry a porn actress."

Cultural differences or not, that is a bigoted and detestable thing for him to say.

Brittany had been to Jordan multiple times before 90 Day Fiance cameras followed her there to see Yazan.

This is why she was so shocked an horrified by his hostile, aggressive behavior during his angry outbursts on camera -- she had never seen that side of him.

Yazan realized that with Brittany on camera and about to meet his parents, he had to be a different person before all of the lies that he had told both sides caught up to him.