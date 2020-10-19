Yazan Abo Horira Kicked Out of Home, Loses Job Over Brittany Banks

On this week's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we learned how much Yazan lost over his family's disapproval with Brittany.

Watch in this clip as he discusses how he lost his home and job over his refusal to end the engagement.

"Since Tiffany went back to America, I've been going through some difficult times," Yazan tells the camera.

He continues, admitting: "I don't know what to do."

For this reason, he goes to visit his friend, Mohammed, on Season 2, Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

"After Brittany left, I sat down with my father," Yazan relates to his friend.

"We sat down," he describes, "and he started talking about Brittany."

Yazan continues, grimly revealing: "He said he is not accepting of the whole marriage."

"He doesn't want it," Yazan laments. "He started asking about social media."

See, one of Yazan's relatives scoured through Brittany's social media history and found perfectly normal photos of her wearing things like bikinis and halter tops.

Though clothing like that exists in Jordan, too, it is clearly considered scandalous by Yazan's deeply conservative family.

Instead of just asserting that it's Brittany's body to show off however she sees fit and that the photos are tame and not unusual, Yazan argues a different case.

"Those are old pictures, Mohammed," Yazan notes.

"He started telling me that she's playing with me," he shares, "she doesn't want to marry me."

Of Yazan's family, he adds: "They feel that she is just lying to me."

While it's true that Brittany is lying to Yazan, she wasn't lying about her desire to marry him.

It's just that her living her life is unthinkable to Yazan's conservative dad.

But Yazan's father told him that if he still wants to marry Brittany, he can no longer work for him at the fish market.

He also kicked Yazan out of the house.

Yazan lost his home and his job and Brittany has no idea that it even happened.

"I spent the first night at my uncle's," Yazan reveals. "After that, I had to stay on the street for two days."

"Then I rented an apartment and looked for work," Yazan shares with his friend Mohammed.

"I don't talk to anyone," he adds. "I spend time alone. I swear, Mohammed, this has been the most difficult, truly the most difficult time I've been through."

Ultimately, Mohammed and Yazan agree that Yazan is the only one making sacrifices in their relationship.

This is not the case, of course, but it matches the story that Yazan shared.

Where they disagree is what to do about it. Mohammed suggests that Yazan dump Brittany. Yazan counters that he is madly in love with her.

Sometimes, love isn't enough, and Yazan and Brittany have both deceived each other in ways that should be dealbreakers.

Additionally, the way that Yazan spoke to Brittany on the first night of her arrival, all by itself, should have been the end of this relationship. Unfortunately, it was not.

But we know that we can't make relationship decisions for Brittany or for Yazan. Sadly, Yazan's parents don't seem to have gotten that memo.