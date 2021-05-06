Yara Zaya CLASHES with Jovi's Mom Gwen: I Will Raise My Baby Like I Want!

In the preview after last weekend's jarring 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? episode, we saw Yara and Jovi.

This fan-favorite couple are now grappling with new parenthood and the realities of Jovi's work.

Though Yara and her mother-in-law have a wonderful bond, they are clashing.

In this sneak peek clip, Yara is standing her ground ... but Jovi wonders how long that can last.

"You call your mama to come here and tell us what to do or something?" Yara asks.

"You know," Jovi replies, "if you don't like what she's saying.

He continues: "You can tell her you don't want to hear what she has to say."

"I want her help," Yara affirms.

"But," she continues, "I don't want her to tell me what to do."

That is a way that many people feel, especially about family.

"My relationship with Gwen is so much good," Yara then emphasizes to the camera.

The two have a wonderful bond, as viewers witnessed. It's rare and beautiful.

"But," Yara continues, "I don't know if Gwen trusts me as a mom yet."

"So," Yara notes, "she's always too pushy."

"And," she continues, "telling me what to do."

In fact, Yara has developed a working theory behind why Gwen is so on edge.

“I think she has, maybe, some thinking about different cultures or different mentalities," Yara begins.

"She [has] never been away outside of the US," Yara notes.

Specifically, she adds: "She [has] never been to Europe."

"She doesn't know how it is there. Maybe it scares her or something," Yara suggests.

But she notes that there are "So much different ways to raise a baby."

"I appreciate Gwen’s opinions," Yara states, "but I will do whatever I want as a parent.”

At this point in the sneak peek, Mylah is hungry.

Yara stands up and takes their precious newborn from Jovi to bring into the bedroom to feed.

(Normalizing public breastfeeding is a wonderful thing, but that doesn't mean that it's obligatory)

This leaves Jovi with a narrative opportunity to speak to the cameras.

"Yara's first reception of all of this," he says to the cameras.

"Is 'f--k off, don't tell me how to raise my kid,'" Jovi shares. "Even to me!"

"But I hope that, in the future, she can rely on my mom," Jovi expresses.

"I'm leaving to go to Guyana," he then shares, "for a couple of months, for work."

"And," Jovi adds, "I'm leaving Yara and Mylah both alone for two months."

"I know," Jovi predicts, "when I leave for work, it's going to be a rude awakening for her."

"She's going to be like 'oh s--t, I really need help, I just didn't realize that'" he prognosticates.

The sneak peek for Season 6, Episode 3 (airing on TLC on Sunday, May 9) then ends.

Yara and Gwen have a wonderful, heartwarming bond.

But it is not unusual for family to clash over certain issues.

In this case, it looks like one disagreement will be whether it's appropriate to take Mylah outside.

Gwen is of the opinion that you don't take newborns outside, but to Yara it is normal.

While Yara supposes that this is a cultural difference, it may be more generational.

For many years, the advice was that you kept newborns indoors for weeks after childbirth.

However, contemporary parenting advice says that most babies can go outside after being discharged from the hospital.

Some precautions are important (don't forget that babies can get sunburned!), and extra COVID safety measures may be needed.

But when Gwen gave birth to Jovi, the medical consensus at the time likely told her what she's telling Yara now. Things have changed.