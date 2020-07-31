Why Did Denise Richards Say "Bravo Bravo Bravo" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

One of the most dramatic parts of Denise Richards' freakout on RHONY this week was when she tried to force Bravo to stop filming. It didn't work.

But setting aside for one brief moment her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville ... what did she mean by "Bravo Bravo Bravo?"

Denise Richards - Bravo, Bravo, Bravo!

First, the briefest of recaps before Kyle Richards' explains it all.

At dinner, Teddi Mellencamp had to get what she had heard from Brandi Glanville off of her chest.

Having been told that Denise thought very little of her and downright hated her, Teddi wanted to clear the air.

Teddi Mellencamp - so she's just out to get you for no reason?

Denise, of course, denied everything.

Interestingly, her denial became suddenly more passionate and her facial features became even more aghast when she heard that Brandi had said this.

There are a number of things that Denise could have said to convince Teddi that it was all a lie. She did not say any of those things.

Brandi Glanville Tells Teddi Mellencamp the Ugly Truth

Naturally, this was when Teddi brought up the rest of what Brandi had told them.

Explaining that she was unwilling to "torture" Denise by keeping her in the dark, she told Denise about the story of their alleged affair.

Denise at this point became visibly distressed, at first trying to laugh it off before beginning to spiral and cry.

Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave

“I’m going through so much stuff, it has nothing to do with any of us," Denise insisted.

She added: "It has nothing to do with the show."

"And Bravo, Bravo, Bravo … Please do not air this. Please," Denise begged ... to no avail.

Denise Richards - it has nothing to do with this show

Now that we have that recap out of the way ... obviously, this fourth-wall-breaking moment came up at the aftershow.

“You know how that started?” Kyle asked, excited to share. 

She narrates: “Season 1, Lisa Vanderpump, Taylor, all of us, we’d use that term to quickly, like, [put on] a little powder.” 

Kyle Richards Talks About How Unusual This Is

The OG explained that, when the series began, the ladies “didn’t want to be seen touching up” their makeup.

To that end, Kyle says, they would tell producers, “Hold on! Bravo, Bravo, Bravo. Hi, Andy Cohen!”

You can see Kyle's explanation in its entirety in the video that we have included in this post.

Kyle Richards Mocks Her Two-Faced Former Castmate

The other ladies chime in about this, with Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley both emphasizing that this is not the way that "Bravo" is used, ever.

“I’ve never seen anyone do it to cut something out or not have something used or to put an end to a conversation,” Dorit reflects. “No, never.”

Denise, it seems, felt entitled to special privileges despite the realities of being a Real Housewife.

Garcelle Beauvais - I want to get to the bottom of it though

As Garcelle Beauvais pointed out, Denise was not obligated to tell anyone anything about her sex life, on or off camera.

However, the discussion itself was fair game because they are public figures and because they are paid to, well, have uncomfortable conversations.

The other Housewives have expressed disappointment that Denise seemingly was not only unwilling to engage, but abruptly tried to sabotage the scene with her "Bravo Bravo Bravo" chant.

