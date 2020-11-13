White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Hilariously Dodges Question About Joe Biden: Don't Ask Me! Ask the White House!

Well, the ballots have been counted, the results are in, and in a normal election year, the sitting president would be preparing to cede power to his victorious opponent.

But this is no normal year -- and it's certainly no normal president.

As you're probably aware, Joe Biden won the election by both the Electoral College and popular vote totals.

There's no evidence of voter fraud or anything else that might cast doubt on the outcome, and yet, Donald Trump seems to have no plans of conceding.

This makes things very awkward for, well ... everybody, really.

But the situation is especially weird for members of Trump's staff, many of whom still have to face the media every day and pretend that their boss is anything other than a lame duck.

A duck a l'orange, you might say.

Much of the burden here falls to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Now obviously, Kayleigh is no stranger to slinging bull on behalf of her boss.

She may look like the next Bachelorette, but she's actually a skilled BS artist with a knack for making the actions of horrible men sound perfectly reasonable.

(Come to think of it, that skill set would make her an ideal fit for The Bachelorette.)

Anyway, McEnany appeared on Fox and Friends this week, which used to be one of the president's favorite shows before he decided that the folks at Fox are no longer his friends.

At one point, Kayleigh fielded a question about if and when Biden will begin receiving national security briefings, as is customary for an incoming president.

And by "fielded" we mean Kayleigh ran from the question like it was a nest of venomous spiders launched at her from slingshot.

"I haven't asked the president about that. That would be a question more for the White House," she told the Fox and Friends clique.

"But I will say all laws are being followed with regard to an expected transition. But we expect to carry on as the Trump administration," she continued.

"We'll see how our litigation goes," Kayleigh concluded, as thought a president suing to change the results of an election he lost is the most normal thing in the world.

Now, there was a lot of nonsense in McEnany's reply, but what we'd like to focus on is her suggestion that the interviewer should bring that question up with the White House.

Is she not aware that she's on TV because she's representing the White House?

Does she mean this guy should address his question to the physical structure itself as a final absurdity to cap off this thoroughly ridiculous election season?

Look, this is the sort of insanity that's become part of daily life in Trump's America, but as a new day dawns, it sheds the light of a new perspective on the insanity of the last four years.

There was a time when this Sean Spicer or Sarah Huckabee Sanders or whoever was lying for the president that day could say this sort of thing and it would go mostly unnoticed.

But Kayleigh had the misfortune to take over in the final shift, when America is regaining its sense of scruples -- and if she keeps peddling this sort of crap, she might find herself nigh unemployable once Donnie heads for the hills.