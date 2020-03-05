Wendy Williams Trashes Britney Spears' 13-Year-Old Son, Is the Worst

Britney Spears' 13-year-old son Jayden James spoke about his family on Instagram Live. He had positive things to say about almost everyone.

Now, notorious TV villain Wendy Williams is badmouthing a literal child. Meanwhile, Britney herself has only positive things to say.

Jayden James Federline will turn 14 in September, but his social media activity is already making heads spin.

Taking to Instagram Live, he did as any sensible Gen Z teen would do and embarked upon a quest for clout.

He spoke of his mother, teasing that he would reveal more about her situation once he reaches a threshold of followers.

Jayden also said that she had confessed a consideration of making music.

Obviously, Jayden loves his mom. He even praised her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Jayden heaped praises upon his dad, Kevin Federline, comparing him to "literally Jesus."

He did not feel the same way about his maternal grandfather, the widely despised Jamie Spears.

He described Jamie, who allegedly attacked his brother Sean Preston last year, as a "dick," and said that he can "go die."

Wendy Williams brought up Jayden's video, framing it as somehow disturbing.

"He’s a disrespectful 13-year-old," she incorrectly characterized.

Wendy whined that he "called his grandfather the ‘D’ word that ends with a ‘K,’ that’s a man’s private part."

Normally, one would say much worse things about the man that attacked one's brother just months earlier.

But Wendy, the almost unrivaled mistress of bad takes, is apparently Team Jamie. That's low, even for her.

"To me that was the most hurtful part," she whines.

Wendy says that it's hurtful "because Jamie [Spears] has been trying to take care of his family."

Nah.

Wendy even tries to malign Jayden's love for his own mother, calling it "weird.”

“He talked about his mom like he loves his mom," even she must admit, "but in a wobbly way."

With no evidence, Wendy characterizes Jayden "like, ‘I’m not so sure about mom but I’ll always love her.'”

Yeah, all the he really said was teasing to tell more about her, and saying that he advised her to stick with music to increase her fortune.

“I don’t know what to say," Wendy laments.

"I don’t like to bash kids," she claims, while in the midst of ridiculing a 13-year-old boy.

She then claims: "but he’s acting like an adult."

He's not. Literally the only part of his Instagram Live that didn't fit with a typical 13-year-old is that he expressed affection for both parents.

"It’s a horrible story," Wendy complains, "it’s very disrespectful."

She then tries to spin her gripes as if she's slamming Britney's youngest son on his mother's behalf.

"Britney doesn’t need this extra strain on her," Wendy says.

Unlike this awful woman, we feel like Britney can think and act for herself.

Britney Spears has her own Instagram and yes, she makes the posts that we see on it.

She is known to look at comments, and has no doubt seen people's pleas for her to not quit music.

Instead of making reference to Jayden's Instagram Live session, Britney continues to upload photos in her grandmother's bathing suit.

She looks absolutely stunning. And that's not all that she has shared.

Britney wished Sam Asghari a very happy birthday, uploading a photo of him that she herself took.

"He’s the only man I’ve ever photographed in my life," Britney revealed.

Well, once you get a look at her model boyfriend, you can see why.

We know that minding other people's business is Wendy's job, but maybe she could draw the line instead of shoveling hate at a 13-year-old child.