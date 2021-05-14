Wendy Williams Roasts Ellen DeGeneres: She's Quitting Because She Got Exposed!!

by at .

On May 12, the world learned that Ellen DeGeneres' talk show is ending after 19 seasons.

Officially, she said that it was no longer a "challenge" and simply wanted to move on.

But Ellen also claimed that the criticisms of her toxic workplace environment were "orchestrated."

Wendy Williams had a lot to say about that ... and she's making some solid points, here.

Ellen DeGeneres on Season 18

"19 years on TV doesn't change your life," Wendy Williams said.

She declared that "it exposes you for the person that you really are."

Wendy then shaded: "By the way, I believe she's leaving because the workplace conditions."

Wendy Williams on Ellen ending after 19 seasons

Wendy then noted, as many of us have, that stories about Ellen and her show were not exactly secret even before the scandal.

"I mean, we all in this room know people who've worked at the mm-hmm, mm-hmm," she taunted.

Wendy then teased: "And people who've worked here mm-hmm, mm-hmm."

Ellen DeGeneres on Her Series

Wendy played a clip in which Ellen spouted what seemed to be a conspiracy theory about criticisms of her and the show.

Ellen insisted that she is a "people pleaser."

She slammed the "ridiculous claims" about her and claimed to be confused by them.

Ellen DeGeneres Returns After COVID

Ellen also said that it seemed that these critiques were "orchestrated" against her.

In reality, of course, stories of Ellen's behavior with waiters and hotel employees were an open secret for years.

And the workplace complaints went public after her core crew were told to expect a 60% pay cut as the pandemic hit.

Ellen DeGeneres Says Sorry

Ellen also claimed that she felt that "guests" were always happy.

"I'm not sure that all the guests are happy," Wendy stated.

Citing her own experience, she added: "I was a guest. I wasn't happy."

Ellen DeGeneres in a Chair

"I don't know whether she told her current staff, though," Wendy shaded.

She added: "She seems like the type of person that would come out onstage and announce it to everybody."

For the record, Ellen announced the news on Thursday, it broke online on Wednesday, and she told her staff on Tuesday.

Ellen DeGeneres in White

There will be another season, Season 19.

This means that the show will continue into 2022.

After that, however, the series will end.

Ellen DeGeneres Isn't Nice

Execs were reportedly trying to persuade Ellen to change her mind as recently as a few weeks ago.

However, she opted to end the show, citing a lack of "challenge" in the successful talk show.

The world at large is struggling to buy that explanation, given how besieged Ellen has been.

Ellen DeGeneres Premiere Picture

Following the massive scandal about the workplace environment, two high level producers were fired.

It does sound like there was a massive cultural shift in the show's production.

Either that or the PR engine did a good job of making it seem that way.

Ellen DeGeneres on the Set

However, the narrative that these two producers were the sole villains of the story ... does not reflect the accusations.

Ellen has presented her failing in this issue as not having been aware of the toxic work environment.

She has rejected the idea that she contributed towards it, despite reports to the contrary.

Ellen DeGeneres on Season 18 Premiere

In the wake of the scandals, Ellen did return ... losing about one million viewers.

The daytime talk show, once legendary as a bright spot during people's days, was tainted.

Who among us can now think of Ellen or this show without also thinking of all that we have heard?

Show Comments
Star:
Ellen DeGeneres
Tag:
Wendy Williams
Related Videos:
Ellen DeGeneres Videos, Wendy Williams Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Ellen DeGeneres Biography

Jason and Molly on Ellen
Ellen DeGeneres was a great host of the Oscars and an often funny woman. She entertains us. She was one of the very first stars to come... More »
Born
Full Name
Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Photos

Ellen DeGeneres in a Chair
Ellen DeGeneres on Her Series
Ellen DeGeneres Says Sorry
Ellen DeGeneres Returns After COVID
Ellen DeGeneres in White
Ellen DeGeneres Isn't Nice

Ellen DeGeneres Quotes

Iâ€™m thrilled that the California supreme court overturned the ban on gay marriage. I canâ€™t wait to get married. We all deserve the same rights, and I believe that someday weâ€™ll look back on this and not allowing gays to marry will seem as absurd as not allowing women to vote.

Ellen DeGeneres

You showed us something in that film that I have not seen for a very, very long time.

Ellen DeGeneres [to Jonah Hill, regarding his penis in The Wolf of Wall Street]

Ellen DeGeneres Videos

Wendy Williams Roasts Ellen DeGeneres: She's Quitting Because She Got Exposed!!
Wendy Williams Roasts Ellen DeGeneres: She's Quitting Because She Got Exposed!!
Ellen DeGeneres Returns to Television, Shares Experience with COVID Symptoms
Ellen DeGeneres Returns to Television, Shares Experience with COVID Symptoms
Ellen DeGeneres Issues Public Apology for Toxic Work Environment
Ellen DeGeneres Issues Public Apology for Toxic Work Environment