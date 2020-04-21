Wendy Williams Blasts Khloe Kardashian for Seeking Tristan's Sperm: Find a NEW Baby Daddy!

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian wanted Tristan Thompson's sperm to make a new embryo.

Wendy Williams is taking her to task, telling her that it's a bad plan for this imperfect world.

Wendy is continuing with her deeply bizarre "Wendy At Home" series, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not that broadcasting from home is a bad idea -- plenty of hosts are doing it.

But Wendy's home is full of odd things, like the accordion cheese cracker box with which Wendy fidgets during this clip that we have included.

Wendy's setting may have changed, but her opinions remain every bit as polarizing here as they were on that stage.

"This is not a story about Khloe," Wendy begins. "This is more of a story about mothers and fathers, or parenting."

"Khloe says that she wants to have another baby."

"Just take a look at this," Wendy instructs, "and then we'll talk."

She then plays a clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which Khloe more or less tells Tristan that she'll one day want his sperm.

In the clip, Khloe clearly wants to reserve the ability to one day give True a sibling, who for some reason needs to be a full-blooded sibling.

"Ok, I totally get it," Wendy responds.

"It makes your life easier if you have all your kids with the same parent," she acknowledges.

Wendy then asks: "How does that work once you get the second love of your life?"

"It makes things a little complicated. In a perfect world, and the world is not perfect — yes, all children would be from the same mother and father. It makes visitation easier and going to graduation and making decisions easier. But, at the cost of what?"

"Personally speaking," Wendy admits, "I'm not at that place."

"First of all," she shares, "I don't have anymore eggs."

"Second of all, I'm not at that place, you know, where I could go back and have another child ... even if I had eggs," Wendy acknowledges.

At this point, some really awkward and frankly off-putting fake laughter plays, and it won't be the last time, unfortunately.

"But," Wendy continues, "I understand what she's saying."

"I think that Tristan has and will move on with his life," she opines.

"Khloe might have one more with Tristan," Wendy suggests.

"She'll get the eggs, what, frozen and stuff?" Wendy asks uncertainly.

"And then it will get inserted?" she questions.

Wendy then clarifies: "It won't be the natural sex, right?"

"And then," she predicts, "she'll have the second baby, if they elect to do this."

"But then," Wendy notes, "he's still young enough -- and a basketball player."

She continues: "You know, he'll be dropping seeds every place before you know it."

Again, that baneful fake laughter plays. It's the same laugh every time. It haunts my dreams. It knows my name.

Wendy warns: "I don't know, Khlo."

"And then," Wendy says, "Khloe says she'll never fall in love again."

"You mean," she accuses, "you'll never fall in love again ... unless he's a black ball player."

Khloe does have a difficult to ignore history of hooking up with men of that very specific description.

This is the woman who once admitted to not knowing what a white penis looks like ... which speaks to her sexual history and porn habits.