Vicki Gunvalson: WHAT Coronavirus? I Can Drink Where I Want!

We have all seen that Vicki Gunvalson is filming again for some mysterious project. Maybe she should cut back on her social media videos.

As millions of Americans correctly practiced self-isolation, Vicki was partying in Palm Springs, and now she's getting slammed for it.

We've all heard the stories of people who refuse to self-isolate for any reason despite being in the early weeks of a global pandemic.

No one blames the people who are out getting food, medicine, or other vital supplies.

But some people, particularly those whose political ideology makes them resistant to cooperation, have been ignoring common sense.

Unfortunately, it appears that Vicki has been risking her own health and that of many others all so that she can get hammered with friends.

"Daydrinking with my girl," Vicki Gunvalson begins the ill-advised video that she shared to her Instagram Stories.

This was only after using the social media platform to share that she was drinking cosmos with her friends.

Vicki gushed: "It's so much fun!"

Pausing and speaking very deliberately, as one might do after drinking, Vicki asks: "What coronavirus?"

Vicki then jokes about the notorious toilet paper shortage, which has left families and children in real need.

The cause is, of course, selfish people who simply bought as much toilet paper as they could stuff into their cars.

Vicki's friend then shares that she "stockpiled," adding "sorry, people."

Having a few dozen rolls is a fine "stockpile." If someone has hundreds or thousands of rolls, they're doing a community disservice.

After Vicki's video made the rounds on social media over the weekend, even her own fans were outraged.

They knew that everyone going out without reason was endangering not only themselves but others.

Schools all over the country are closing. Houses of worship are shuttering their doors.

But Vicki apparently prioritized partying it up in Palm Springs over keeping her family and her community safe.

Vicki is only a few years below the age threshold for those who are considered to be at special risk.

But even the young, healthy people who contract COVID-19 have been found to have alarming, lasting effects.

Right now, a number of Asian countries whose numbers of new infections are going down are grappling with a new problem.

Some of those who "recovered" are experiencing a partial loss of lung function. Doctors believe that the coronavirus may have done permanent damage.

"She stock piled all the toilet paper but is still out and about, day drinking??" one Twiter user wrote. "She’s the problem!"

Another shared a gif of Vicki with a message: "shame on you, shame on you."

Another tweet simply commented "how vile."

People have died in the US and abroad, and experts say that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to drag on for weeks if not longer.

What is especially strange about Vicki's behavior is that her flippant attitude flies in the face of her espoused views.

Vicki has spent the past week tweeting articles about the coronavirus and about common sense preventative measures.

Obviously, Vicki is not the only person to be reckless during this crisis. She is also not the only person to broadcast it on social media.

But in this time of seeing multiple celebrities speak intelligently on the coronavirus, it is so strange to see someone with Vicki's platform act the fool.