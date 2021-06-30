Vicki Gunvalson Fiance Steve Lodge: I'm Running for California Governor!

This absolute circus of a gubernatorial recall election in California has been a mess since day one.

The latest clown to toss his wig into the ring is a familiar face to The Real Housewives of Orange County fans.

Steve Lodge is Vicki Gunvalson's fiance. They became engaged while she was still part of the series.

Now, he has announced that he is one of the ever-growing list of aspiring governors of our nation's most populous state.

On Tuesday, June 29, Steve Lodge took to Instagram to make an announcement.

As you can see in this video, he is sporting a very different -- more political -- look than viewers are accustomed to seeing.

Steve also included a lengthy caption.

"I am officially announcing that I am running for GOVERNOR of California," Steve's caption began.

"I was born and raised in California," he shared, "and spent my adult life here."

Already dipping into nostalgia, Steve added that "it was a time when people still called California the Golden State."

"I raised my children in California," Steve noted.

"And now," he wrote, "I am watching my grandchildren grow up here."

In other words, he is doubling and tripling down upon his roots in the state and the stakes for the future.

"However, I can no longer stand by and watch my beautiful state being destroyed," Steve claimed.

This alleged destruction, he said, was being caused "by bad decisions made by Sacramento career politicians."

"Its time for the people of California to regain control of their government," Steve announced.

Steve said that this is "not only at the state level, but in the counties, cities, and school boards."

That sounds a little ominous, but let's keep going.

"Over the past decade we have seen the consequences of horrible state policies and even worse legislation," Steve griped.

"We now have the highest cost of living in the continental US," Steve wrote.

"And its still going up," he added, "with no end in sight."

"Our public safety is being eroded and crime is increasing in every category," Steve added with the usual political malice signaling.

"Our homeless population is out of control directly caused by decisions in Sacramento," Steve accused.

"I have the solution to the homeless issue," he wrote in a way that sends chills down many people's spines.

"And," Steve warned, "am excited to share it with you in the coming days."

"I will also be discussing California’s other important issues," Steve shared.

"And," he claimed, "demonstrate common sense solutions."

Steve declared: "Enough is enough California."

"Help me 'Make California, California Again,'" Steve wrote to collective eyerolls.

"I will lead this movement with your help," he threatened.

Steve wrote: "to see California once again as the Golden State she once was."

In all caps, he wrote his conclusion:

"VOTE TO RECALL NEWSOM," he demanded.

Steve added: "VOTE STEVE CHAVEZ LODGE GOVERNOR."

It's always interesting to see when politicians use nicknames and when they whip out their middle names.

Well over one-third of California's population is Latinx in origin.

Steve's middle name makes political sense for a campaign.

Governor Newsom actually has reasonably high approval ratings.

But you don't need half of voters to launch a recall election in the state of California.

Bitterness over the life-saving lockdown measures and the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic fueled what's shaping up to be a political power grab.

Part of the reason that Steve seems to be emphasizing his ties to California is that he and Vicki just purchased a home in Puerto Vallarta last year.

Mexico and California share a border, but a guy who seemingly moved to a different country last year has some image-repairing to do.

Oh gosh ... can you imagine Vicki Gunvalson as the First Lady of California?