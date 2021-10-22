Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd Quash Feud, Bond Over Shared Awfulness

These days, Vicki Gunvalson's breakup is bigger news than the tatters of her reality career.

Things are worse for her former archenemy, since Kelly Dodd can't even get sued these days despite her need for attention.

Sometimes, nothing brings ex-rivals together like falling on hard times.

These two actually have some of the same terrible things in common. Is it any wonder that they're suddenly best buds?

Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson

On Wednesday, October 20, disgraced former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd took to her Instagram Story.

There, she shared a short video alongside Vicki Gunvalson.

Amidst Vicki's painful and very public breakup from Steve Lodge, Kelly was offering support.

Vicki Gunvalson Says It's Ridiculous

"Ok, we figured it out, me and Tamra are gonna find you a man," Kelly pledged in the video.

She continued: "We're gonna go out in her family van...,"

"Yes, we are," Vicki agreed, and it sounded like she added: "A blue family van."

Kelly Dodd Offers a Desperate Apology

"We're gonna find her a man," Kelly repeated to the camera.

"Is that OK?" she then asked, suddenly turning to her husband, Rick Leventhal.

"I'm going along for the ride, OK?" Rick joked. "You're not going without me."

Vicki Gunvalson at Home

Vicki and her ex-fiancee, Steve Lodge, have broken up -- and there have been varying versions of how that happened.

Reports claim that Steve was cheating on Vicki so openly and rampantly when she was out of town that people assumed that it was an open relationship.

It was very much not an open relationship. And now, it's not a relationship at all.

Kelly Dodd Gets Vicious

It is only natural that Vicki might want to move on.

Not everyone is content to enjoy their lives as singles.

But ... is Kelly necessarily the best person to help find Vicki a new man?

Kelly Dodd Yells, Because of Course She Does

Kelly and Vicki were bitter rivals during their time sharing a screen on Bravo.

However, this is not the first indication that the two have patched things up.

It was actually almost two years ago, in December of 2019, that Kelly confirmed that they made nice.

Vicki Gunvalson is in Shock

These days, however, Kelly and Vicki have a lot more in common.

Yes, they were always rich, successful reality stars living in Orange County and starring on Bravo.

These days they also have something in common -- they have the same kind of brainrot.

Kelly Dodd is Off Her Rocker

Kelly Dodd spent most of 2020 sharing the worst possible takes on the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also got downright racist when it came to her comments on that year's historic Black Lives Matter protests.

Kelly shared anti-mask nonsense, told outright lies about the virus and the death toll, and was generally on her worst behavior.

Vicki Gunvalson is Incredulous

In the early weeks of the pandemic, Vicki was less nonsensical.

Yes, she publicly advocated for the state of California to lift its lockdown.

She was wrong, but at that time, she was not unhinged.

Vicki Gunvalson on Her Insta

However, in recent months, Vicki's brain has seemingly melted like a bag of gummy bears left in a hot car.

Vicki's anti-vaccination rants caught some fellow Housewives off guard.

Fortunately, her covidiotic clownery was all captured by the cameras and is expected to air on Peacock.

Vicki Gunvalson All Glammed Up

But Vicki's brainrot isn't purely for the benefit of the cameras, unfortunately.

She has come into conflict with family over her beliefs that that COVID-19 vaccines are somehow "unsafe."

Her son publicly confirmed this. It's a shame, but it's not a surprise.

Vicki Gunvalson SCREAMS at a Producer

With all of that in mind, it only seems natural that Kelly and Vicki would find common ground.

If Kelly is the one being her wingman -- and if Rick is helping -- Vicki's next man will be just as bad as or worse than her recent ex.

Some fans hope that a newly single Vicki will be more sensible, but we won't hold our breath waiting.

