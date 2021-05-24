Van Jones Gushes Over Kim Kardashian: She's Going to Be a BRILLIANT Lawyer!

In the wake of her divorce, it has been rumored that Kim Kardashian has quietly moved on.

A number of rumors claim that Kim is now dating Van Jones. Yes, CNN's Van Jones.

Some think that he's exactly who she needs. Others point out that he's kind of her boss.

Now, Van Jones is speaking about Kim -- and he has nothing but glowing praise for her.

On Monday, May 24, CNN host Van Jones appeared as a remote guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The two spoke about many topics, from parenting to his important work for criminal justice reform.

But later, Ellen brought up Kim Kardashian.

Kim has been working as an apprentice at Van Jones' non-profit organization, Dream Corps JUSTICE.

“She’s doing amazing,” Van praised warmly.

And he noted that her work began years ago.

"I think she has used her platform to help people behind bars," Van pointed out.

"Her dad was a lawyer," he reminded everyone, in reference to the late Robert Kardashian.

"And," Van continued, "she always wanted to be a lawyer."

"Once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform," Van began.

He noted that she is now using her platform and "using her brain."

Since then, Van observed, ""she hasn’t let up."

"So I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney," Van Jones reasoned.

He also shared that he recognized how she has already begun to have a real impact.

He gushed: "She’s already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice."

Earlier this year, Kim revealed that she is halfway through law school.

It was already widely known that she was pursuing a legal degree and career.

But she had not initially divulged exactly how far she was into her more formal law school education.

"I have two years under my belt," Kim confirmed.

"I actually am not doing an essay," she shared, "and doing this interview instead."

"So I’m gonna have to get up really early tomorrow to write, like, a two-hour essay..." Kim admitted.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, she has faced obvious interruptions to her studies.

She characterized the work break as a "forced halt," but affirmed that there was no chance whatsoever that she was going to slow down.

"Even the work schedule, I would have worked non-stop," Kim shared.

"And," Kkim continued, "I would've done anything and everything at all hours."

She would have happily done so "and never taken into consideration just slowing down at all."

Kim characterized with a sigh that "this was a forced halt."

Kim's legal education and what may be an ominous prelude to a political run aside, what of Van Jones?

His praise is of Kim as a law student and an advocate for positive change in the criminal justice system.

But ... is there more to it? Could the two of them really be dating?

There has been no confirmation that Van and Kim's relationship is anything but professional.

His glowing review may be just that -- praise for a successful advocate who also happens to be a beautiful celebrity.

Right now, no one seems to know for sure. But most who hear the rumor don't think that it's a bad idea.