Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Move in to My House!

It's official:

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are back together.

In a literal sense, that is, as you can see here:

The photo above is taken from the upcoming new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will feature Tristan and Khloe and their renewed relationship.

Is it romantic or just platonic? This has been a question fans have been asking for weeks and weeks now.

In a sneak peek at the return of this E! reality show, the Good American founder talks about the plans for her home renovations with her ex-boyfriend and forever baby daddy.

"We start the renovations [in] February, which will be around the corner," she says. "It's a lot."

"Now you have to pick up and move, and then you're going to have to relocate," responds Thompson.

With the estranged couple's two-year-old daughter, True, in mind, Kardashian says there are a lot of factors that go into finding a temporary home. It's not an easy thing to do in her situation.

"I'd like to make sure something's safe for True and comfortable," she explains. "And still something close, because I have to check on this house."

At that, Thompson comes up with an idea:

He suggests that Khloe and True move into his house in Los Angeles ... while he's playing basketball in Cleveland.

So, no, Thompson won't actually be living in the residence along with Kardashian.

"I have my house in L.A.," he offers.

"I'd love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to. I'll give you guys the keys and you can go party on — you, True and whoever else."

Tristan then makes it clear that this has nothing to do with wanting to reconcile romantically with his ex.

"Don't get any ideas now, okay?" he adds.

"No guys?" Kardashian jokes, before raising the issue of what would happen once Thompson's NBA season is over.

"I can find somewhere to stay," he says, prior to quipping that Kardashian and True can live in this mansion "forever."

The scene depicted in this video took place several months ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the NBA season (for Thompson's terrible Cavaliers) got canceled in mid-March.

With no job to do, Tristan ended up spending a bulk of the quarantine with Kardashian.

And the two grew VERY close once again as a result.

Each star has shared multiple photos of the other on social media in the time since, with Khloe basically acknowledging just a few days ago that she's back to banging her disloyal ex.

To Kardashian's credit, she has never trashed Thompson too hard in public, despite his multiple instances of cheating on her.

Including one time when she was pregnant.

And one time with a close family friend named Jordyn Woods.

She has said on numerous occasions that she wants True to always have her father around in at least some capacity, which is pretty noble of her, isn't it?

The toddler even makes an appearance in the clip posted to this page.

At one point, the exchange between Khloe and Tristan becomes extra sweet once True emerges -- and they head out while swinging the two-year-old by her arms.

See what we mean now!