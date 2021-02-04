Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Let's Make Another Baby!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be coming to an end after this upcoming season.

In the revealing sneak peek featured here, however, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are not talking about the conclusion of things.

But, rather, on the start of something.

As in... the start of a brand new life, which these two create via unprotected intercourse and Tristan's sperm fertilizing Khloe's egg.

Yup, Tristan and Khloe may be having another baby!

In a previously-released extended trailer for episodes to come, Thompson and Kardashian sat down to have a major talk.

"I just feel like it's now time to have another kid," Kardashian tells the above-average NBA player in the clip that went viral last month.

The footage in that preview cut to another scene, however, never depicting more of Tristan and Khloe's conversation.

Now, however, E! has unveiled a fresh glimpse at the exchange in question.

“Every time I post a video, Kim DMs me and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life,’” Khloe tells Tristan, referring to their daughter, True.

“In my head when I was gonna have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child. Especially being in quarantine with her [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody.

"[She and her cousins] were isolated even from each other for so long.”

Khloe then reiterates the line we heard before:

“True’s getting older and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid."

Is Thompson on board? Yes, apparently!

“Yup. That’s what I like to hear," he responds.

The thing is, Khloe then explains that she's been waiting “for quite some time” and got a “head start” on baby number-two by freezing her eggs a couple of months earlier.

“I’m gonna need you,” she tells her occasional lover.

“We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again.

"This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

Says Tristan in response:

"I’m all for it. I think it’s gonna work.”

So it sounds like maybe these two will have a baby without having sex, despite reports that they are very much back together.

The clip featured here concludes with both sides agreeing their arrangement is "gonna work," although Khloe does note:

"We'll just have to see what happens."

It's worth remembering, of course, that this episode was filmed many months ago.

And Khloe is not prregnant at the moment.

Will she ever be again?

You heard the woman: We'll just have to see what happens.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8/7 on E!

Check out this new video now!