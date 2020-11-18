Tristan Thompson Showers Khloe Kardashian with Flowers: Forget About Larsa!

by at .

The newest cheating allegations related to Tristan Thompson are all about ex-bestie Larsa Pippen.

Tristan is clearly going above and beyond to keep Khloe happy.

Khloe Kardashian Halloween Photo

Standard advice for keeping your significant other happy tends to involve romantic gestures.

Flowers are a safe bet with your average baby mama

In this case, Tristan got Khloe flowers for a very special occassion.

Khloe Kardashian in Quarantine

Khloe Kardashian won "Favorite Reality Star" at the People's Choice Awards.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end soon after 20 seasons may have put the Kardashians at the forefront of fans' minds.

Regardless, Khloe is generally well-liked by fans who see her as more authentic and relatable than some other stars, even in her own family.

Khloe Kardashian roses bouquet photo

Tristan seized the opportunity to gift Khloe with an audaciously extravagant floral arrangement.

"Did I get flowers from your daddy?” Khloe recorded herself asking precious little True.

 “Are you reading it?" she then asks of the toddler. "He says congratulations on winning People’s Choice!"

True Thompson beside many roses

True is too cute for words.

After Khloe explains what the card means, True tosses it away and then poses adorably.

True may not understand the context of the gift, but we appreciate her role in the video (which we have included) anyway.

Khloe Kardashian IG shade - take the lesson and ...

Khloe has been posting her usual vague, totally deniable shady posts.

Some are about learning lessons and seeking opportunities for growth, others are about how you respond to adversity, etc.

It doesn't take a psychic to guess what has been looming in Khloe's mind.

Larsa Pippen Snapshot

Recently, Larsa Pippen opened up about how the Kardashians had iced her out of their lives.

The former Kardashian bestie placed the blame on Kanye.

She says that he got the family to blacklist her after she, tired of his incoherent ranting, blocked his number.

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian Throwback

But from Khloe's perspective, the biggest sticking point was Larsa's commentary about her dating history.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe," Larsa revealed.

She says that she was dating the sportsball stud "Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed."

Larsa Pippen at Night

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A.," Larsa divulged.

She recalled: "I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them."

"Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloe," Larsa noted.

Larsa Pippen Shares Wisdom

"Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever,” Larsa shared.

“I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me,” she characterized. “I will never chase a man."

"I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that," Larsa explained. "I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Khloe and Tristan at Kim's Birthday

For Khloe, this is yet another painful reminder that Tristan's penis is a seasoned adventurer.

On the plus side, she could totally spin this to her advantage.

This at least means that it was Larsa, not Khloe herself, who first dated Tristan after he knocked up his previous baby mama. A lot of people have called out Khloe for that.

