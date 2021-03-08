Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta Tell 90 Day Fiance Fans: We're Back Together!

With the premiere of The Other Way Strikes Back, fans learned that Melyza and Tim had broken up.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 couple had faced commitment struggles, to say the least.

Now, however, they have good news.

After their breakup showed them how much they missed each other, they've gotten back together.

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All, Melyza Zeta and Tim Clarkson shared their news.

(You can see that clip in this post, and the full episode on the Discovery Plus streaming service)

Additionally, the reunited couple gushed to People.

"Before Tim proposed," Melyza revealed, "I was feeling completely hopeless and crushed."

"I believed that my chance at happily ever after with the man I love was gone," she lamented.

"Fortunately," Melyza affirmed, "I was wrong."

"Our engagement feels right," Melyza expressed.

"Putting a ring on it doesn't solve it all," she acknowledged.

"But it's definitely a big step in the right direction," Melyza stated.

Melyza added that this step was "surely one that we wanted to take years ago."

Tim chimed in: "Being engaged to Melyza is the most complete I have ever felt in my life."

"Before our proposal," he recalled, "I felt like I was just trying to move on from what felt right for me and my life."

"I thought the 'right' thing to do was try to move on," Tim explained.

"And," he shared, "the distance was killing me."

"I now realize how foolish I was -- like always," Tim said, poking fun at himself.

"And the bottom line is," Tim emphasized, "Melyza is the only woman I am meant to spend my life with."

He praised: "She sees more in me than I do in myself sometimes."

"And I can never find that in anyone;" Tim continued. "Let's be real, I am a pain."

"I know we still have a long way to go for repairing the damage I have done," Tim noted.

"But we both know how much we love each other," he added, "how comfortable we are with each other."

Tim continued: "And how positive we are that our life together will be amazing."

Tim and Melyza shared that it took no more than 24 hours for Tim's return trip to feature a proposal.

"The proposal could not have been more 'cheese stick,'" Tim characterized.

"I had flown to Colombia to see Melyza and pop the question," he described.

"We went to a resort in Cartagena," Tim detailed, "and I knew this was my opportunity."

"I thought we would get dressed up real nice and go out to dinner at least once," he recalled thinking.

Tim admitted: "I could not have been more wrong."

Tim explained: "It was nothing but sandals and shorts the whole time."

"I decided to take her out on a pier," he shared.

Tim took her onto the pier "that felt like it was just us in the middle of nowhere with Cartagena in the background."

"I pointed at anything I could to get her to turn around," Tim shared.

"And that is when I dropped to a knee," he gushed.

Tim characterized the proposal as the "best moment of my life."

Melyza gushed that she "loved every second" of the proposal.

She explained that it was perfect "because it was so us."

"Tim asked me to walk to a nearby pier so we could take pictures with Cartagena in the background," she recalled.

Melyza recounted: "He pointed towards the city and made a comment about it so I'd turn around."

"By the time I turn back and look at him," Melyza marveled, "he's down on one knee.

There, she saw Tim "holding the most gorgeous ring ever!"

"I said yes," Melyza affirmed, "and could not stop shaking for about 45 minutes since the moment he asked."

She shared that she felt overwhelmed "because just like everyone else, I couldn't believe it!"

As you can see in the accompanying clip, the two raved about how things are going for them, and how they couldn't stay apart.