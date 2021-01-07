Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta: It's Over for 90 Day Fiance Couple!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 star Melyza Zeta has sometimes trolled her fans.

However, this time, she's not joking around.

This week, she displayed a brand new look for the New Year.

She and Tim Clarkson also revealed that they are over.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 ended in a place of ambiguity.

Tim Clarkson had to return to the US to work, leaving Columbia and Melyza with a promise to return.

It was after he took off that Melyza finally allowed herself to cry, feeling torn over her troubled relationship with the man she loved.

90 Day FIance: The Other Way Strikes Back has revealed the outcome of their relationship.

Tim has shared that he and Melyza are no longer together. He never followed through on his promise to return to Columbia.

Meanwhile, Melyza is showing off a brand new look for all of the world to see.

Melyza and Tim did a genuinely great job of not spoiling the outcome of their season.

For example, they continued to follow one another on Instagram.

They even left friendly comments on each other's posts -- exactly as a couple might, whether they're living together or long distance.

But on camera at his home in Dallas, Tim revealed the truth on the Discovery+ spinoff.

"Well, since the last time you saw us, me and Melyza aren’t together," he informed viewers.

"And," Tim continued, "things haven’t been the greatest between us since then.”

Tim did want to let viewers know that he and Melyza continue to share their cat, Pepino.

You know, it's a shame -- these two clearly loved each other a great deal despite the obstacles to their relationship.

Also, they reminded many of us of the beloved fictional couple, April Ludgate and Andy Dwyer from Parks & Recreation.

Right after their breakup was revealed on Discovery +, Melyza took to Instagram to flaunt her brand new look ... one that some are comparing to Brittany Banks.

Wearing almost invisible braces, she revealed that getting braces was her New Year's resolution.

Melyza's hair was also visibly lighter and had obviously been scrunched.

Melyza invited her fans and followers to share with her their New Year's resolutions.

Commenters, however, had more to say about her look, and they weren't talking as much about her braces or hair.

Instead, they spoke about the attitude that she had on display.

"I didn't recognize her," wrote one fan. "She's smiling."

"She never smiled once on the show," another hyperbolically observed.

The perception was that breaking up with Tim had done her some good.

Of course, nothing prompts one to smile on social media like seeing hours of footage of yourself speaking with a deadpan.

Melyza is a beautiful woman, but she was never on reality TV before.

Even if she smiled and laughed at other times, she gave producers plenty of footage of herself seeming "cold" to them.

It's funny, because so many of the people who gave Melyza grief while her season was airing griped that she wasn't emotionally expressive, like that's a flaw instead of just a quirk.

A lot of these same people have hated other stars for crying, complaining, whining, and more.

One almost begins to believe that it's basically impossible to win over fans if you're a woman, and particularly a woman of color, appearing on 90 Day Fiance. If viewers want to dislike you, they will.