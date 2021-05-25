The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Trailer is Here. And It Slaps!

Bravo has released the first extended trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6, and you may wanna brace yourselves viewers.

Because it looks like the episodes ahead are gonna be totally wild and crazy!

Isn't that right, Wendy Osefo?

"One thing you learn about living in Potomac? It's a town of smoke and mirrors. You never know who you can trust," she says at one point in the preview featured here.

Indeed, Wendy will be back for a second season, joining long-term castmates Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby on the show.

Candiace Dillard Basset will also return for more, along with brand new Housewife Mia Thornton.

"Mia is a boss," Karen says of the group's latest addition. "She's a breath of fresh air."

Hey, "I just like to have a good time, no matter what we're doing," Mia herself has said about... herself.

Bravo, meanwhile, has described the program's new star as "a woman who marches to the beat of her own drum, as an entrepreneur, franchise owner and regional developer.

Biography-wise, she runs a number of chiropractic offices up and down the East Coast and lives in Maryland with her husband of nine years, Gordon Thornton, who happens to be 32 years her senior.

The couple shares three kids, Joshua, Jeremiah and Juliana.

Moreover, Thornton, who grew up in foster care, serves on the board of the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte -- and is a sponsor of A Better World, UNCF, Autism Speaks and A Child's place.

As for any spoilers? As for what fans can expect this summer?

Gizelle will see her fantasy home come together... while her relationship with her ex-husband, Jamal, falls apart.

"Honey, you got dragged, then you let him back in and he dragged you again," Karen says pointedly in this teaser.

Karen, for her part, will be celebrating the her 25-year-long marriage to the "Black Bill Gates" with a vow renewal ceremony.

But will it go smoothly? Or will the COVID-19 pandemic present some major obstacles?

Ashley willl be preparing for the birth of her second child.

She says she's happier than ever before, but her fear of postpartum depression and the potential return of past relationship issues between her and her husband will present obstacles of their own.

As for Dr. Wendy?

Loook for a fresh attitude and some significant changes in her life.

This Housewife is pursuing new passions, which causes tension both with the other ladies and at home with her husband, Eddie.

When Wendy asks her man if he's happy and fulfilled, he immediately fires back with "no."

Yikes, huh?

We'll end with Candiace ... who won't let a little quarantine hold her back or get her down.

The actress/singer will be going hard after her dreams, with husband Chris taking on the role of "husbanger;" that is, husband/manager.

Things get tricky, however, when Chris struggles to separate work from wife. Throw in Candiace completing her master's degree, and this union will be tested.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premiere with a super-sized episode on Sunday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.