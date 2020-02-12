The Real Housewives of New York City Trailer: "You Guys are Hot F-ckin Messes!"

The ladies are back, folks.

Or, to be more accurate, the ladies are about to be back.

And they're bringing all the drama, all the emotions and all the outrage back with them.

Bravo has released the first extended trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City, which will not feature Bethenny Frankel on Season 12, following that veteran star's shocking departure.

Fear not, however.

There will still be plenty of fighting, arguing, drinking and scandalous action, a great deal of which will emanate from new cast member Leah McSweeney.

In this trailer, we see the stars referred to as "hot f-ckin messes," as the camera quickly cuts around to various scenes that prove just why they're worthy of such a classification.

There's Luann de Lesseps, for example, screaming "f-ck you!" to Sonja Morgan, while Dorinda Medley goes off on Ramona Singer, deLesseps and McSweeney.

Elsewhere, Tinsley Mortimer will find herself in the scalding hot seat when she reunites with Scott Kluth and decides to move to Chicago to be with him.

de Lesseps -- who entered an alcohol treatment center after her 2017 arrest for battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication -- is also seen drinking again in the preview, after completing the terms of her probation.

She doesn't seem too fazed by this arrest or too concerned with any attempt at staying sober.

"Oh, it tastes so good!" Luann explains after slurping down some vodka.

As for McSweeney?

She's friends with Mortimer, is the mother of a 12-year old, is a native New Yorker and a successful businesswoman... who often speaks her mind.

"We have a new girlfriend, who's lovely," Sonja remarks in the video. "I think she's a classy girl… kinda rough on the edges."

Ramona, for her part, will be experiencing some pretty major growing pains.

After selling the apartment she once shared with her ex-husband, Mario, this long-time cast member heads to counseling to work through letting go of her old life.

She's also still "dating and skating," as she notes.

What about Sonja, whose lifestyle brand is taking off? She smashes a mirror, falls out of a chair and relieves herself inside a corn maze... all in a matter of seconds in this promo.

Dorinda is still trying to figure out things with her longtime boyfriend, John Mahdessian, and is also still clashing with, basically, everyone.

When Ramona and Sonja try to help Dorinda deal with what they perceive to be anger issues at one point, group tensions escalate to an all-time high.

We're not exaggerating, either.

The Real Housewives of New York City’s new season premieres Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Check out the wild first trailer now!