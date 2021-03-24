The Real Housewives of New York City Trailer: Welcome, Eboni K. Williams!

At. Last.

Finally, after a dozen seasons on the air, The Real Housewives of New York City is set to make history in 2021.

The long-running Bravo franchise is set to welcome its first-ever Black cast member, Eboni K. Williams.

An attorney and television host, Williams is featured prominently in the just-released trailer for new series episodes.

"I like Eboni a lot," Luann de Lesseps says as a montage unfolds of the newbie happily mingling with the other women, including Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan.

However, this may stun you, but not everything will be peachy keen when it comes to Eboni and these veteran stars.

The trailer eventually teases a confrontation between Eboni and Ramona.

In one scene that stands out, Williams calls out her castmate after Ramona is heard referring to her house staff as "the help."

"The 'help' comment was a little triggering for me," she says, to which Ramona replies:

"Here's to hospitality assistance."

Yikes.

Cut to another scene... and these same two ladies are sitting down to have a chat when Ramona accuses Eboni of "preaching" at her, prompting another argument.

"That's gaslighting," Eboni responds.

Ramona isn't the only person to clash with the newcomer, either.

When Williams says she has "more education, frankly, than anyone at this table," Luann quickly grows offended and angry.

"Don't come into my house and tell me I don't have an education," she fires back.

"I can leave your house, Lu," Eboni replies, unbothered by the exchange.

Elsewhere, Sonja Morgan has her own issues with Luann in the preview, accusing her pal of spending too much time with boyfriend Garth Wakeford.

“Garth, Garth, Garth, it’s always Garth,” Sonja says.

Later, the Sonja by Sonja Morgan designer comes under fire for her drinking... again.

“I just feel like, checked the f—k out,” Morgan confesses after she’s featured punching through glass and being held back.

Again: Yikes, huh?

Leah McSweeney, who joined the cast of during season 12, wraps up the trailer by trashing the women as, wait for it:

The “biggest hoes ever."

”You’re a f–king hoe, you’re a hoe, you’re a hoe, you’re a hoe!” screams the 38-year old in one clip.

It was not immediately clear what prompted these hoe-rible allegations as of press time Wednesday.

Casting-wise, former Real Housewives of New York City star Heather Thomson and newcomer Bershan Shaw also appear in this video, confirming their recurring roles on the season.

“I’m thankful to be a part of the Bravo team and I’m thrilled about the diversity and inclusion this season brings,” Bershan told E! News on March 2, five months after she was spotted filming scenes for season 13.

“I am a warrior for all people and so are the ladies.”

Yes, that's exactly how we view them.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c.

Check out this shocking footage now!