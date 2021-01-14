The Real Housewives of New Jersey Trailer: Cheating! Drinking! And One Giant Fight!

It... is... about... to... go... DOWN.

Bravo has released the first extended trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 -- and it features accusations of infidelity, alcohholism and one major blow up.

"Everyone's marriage can look absolutely perfect on the outside," says Margaret Josephs early on in the preview before Melissa Gorga adds:

"But guess what? Things aren't always what they seem."

How so?

"Anyone can be a cheater," explains Dolores Catania.

From there, Teresa Giudice is seen hinting strongly that someone's significant other is screwing around when they're at the gym, askiing Margaret point blank:

"Why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around?"

Moreover, Teresa's own brother's marriage comes into question when Melissa is accused of texting another man. Uh-oh!

"Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number," says Teresa. "They've been texting all day."

"Be careful what you say, because I'll never talk to you again," Joe Gorga threatens his wife, adding in cryptic fashion:

"When you love someone, you f---ing lick them upside down."

Teresa, meanwhile, is also concerned about her own love life -- or lackthereof, following her divorce from husband Joe Giudice.

"I want to get my peach kissed," she says in sort of gross manner, going on to joke about all the different places she wants to romance a new partner.

Elsewhere in the very revealing trailer, Jennifer Aydin becomes the topic of conversation after the ladies start to question her alcohol intake.

It does seem like a lot.

"Every time I see her, she's drinking something," says Margaret. prompting Jackie to remark: She numbs herself to a lot of her issues."

This is a serious subject, of course.

However, the most buzzworthy scenes from the Season 11 promo center around the discovery that Joe Giudice is talking about Joe Gorga in the press.

Apparently, Teresa's ex has been alleging to "know things" about the Gorga patriarch.

In response to claim, Melissa's husband declares, "How dare him say he's got dirt on me?"

The situation then worsens when Teresa seemingly defends the father of her four daughters, which doesn't sit well with Melissa and Joe. At. All.

"That's f--king bulls--t," Melissa screams. "Because you just f--kin' stuck up for your ex-husband!"

Even more heated, Joe sounds off as follows:

"My wife is f--king 100 percent right. You're going to defend him? F--k that piece of s--t. He put my mother in a f--king grave. Do you understand that?"

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Feb. 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Check out the explosive trailer now!