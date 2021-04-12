The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11: First, Bat$hit Crazy Look!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 doesn't premiere on Bravo until May 19.

But the first extended look at brand new episodes dropped on Monday and let this serve as a giant SPOILER WARNING for those who wish to be surprised.

You should really stop reading right now.

And you should definitely not watch the video featured on this page.

Because things are about to get CRAZY.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke will all return for Season 11, while newcomers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton will make their presences felt.

Big time.

For example, Erika gets interrogated in this trailer by her co-stars about her divorce from estranged husband Thomas Girardi amid his ongoing legal woes.

As celebrity gossip fans know, Erika filed for divorce back in November after 21 years of marriage.

A month later, Thomas' assets were frozen as he faced a civil lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement.

This sneak peek begins with Erika telling her costars she did not see her marriage "ending this way," adding that her plan was to "hold that man's hand until he died."

"Orphans and widows, it makes you feel sick," says Dorit, before Kyle once again asks Erika how much she knew.

"No one knows the answer but him," she tells them... prior to snapping at Sutton and telling her: "I am not a liar. You have a lot of f---ing nerve."

"Don't talk to me like that, seriously," says Sutton, before Erika fires back: "Or what? Shut the f--- up."

Elsewhere, Season 11 promises more family drama for Kyle, who is sharing the screen with a different Richards sister (now Hilton matriarch).

After Kyle notes that she hasn't been able to reach their sister, Kim, Kathy reveals the former cast member has changed her number, prompting a blindsided Kyle to reply with bewilderment and ask:

"She did?!?

Then there's Lisa ... who has a situation on the family front as well.

In the new footage here, daughter Amelia Hamlin informs Lisa she's hanging out with Scott Disick. Like, in a romantic sense.

Weighing in on the relationship, Kyle exclaims, "He's too damn old and he's got three kids."

"I know!" Rinna responds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 premieres Wednesday, May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.

Check out the dramatic preview now!