The Hills New Beginnings Trailer: What the Heck is Kristin Cavallari Doing Here?

Sometimes moving forward... means putting everything to the test.

So MTV tells viewers in the first trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2.

Released on Tuesday, the footage features veteran cast members trying to work through relationships -- both new and old -- as they also navigate COVID-19 restrictions and a very slowly-lifting lockdown in California.

Of note?

We witness Audrina Patridge revealing that she shared a smooch with newly-single Brody Jenner, who delves at one point into the reasons behind his highly publicized divorce from Kaitlynn Carter.

"Brody and I, we did kiss," Patridge confesses in the trailer.

The preview also highlights tension between Heidi and Spencer Pratt... who are trying for a second baby while dealing with the stress that often accompanies such an endeavor.

It looks like there also may be some potential drama between Spencer and Jason Wahler, the latter of whom is continuing to work through his substance abuse issues, while awaiting the arrival of his second child.

We even see the consummate bachelor, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, ponder the possibility of a wife and children.

Crazy, right?!?

But not as crazy as this:

Kristin Cavallari is coming back!

This sneak peak depicts Kristin -- who who appeared on the original series from 2009 to 2010, -- stepping out of the car for a power walk, flipping her hair into place for her grand entrance.

The screen then fades to black and viewers hear a voiceover of the dramatic toast:

"To being reunited."

Is Cavallari around to stir up trouble?

“No drama - at least not about me,” the Laguna Beach alum told Us Weekly earlier this month about her reprisal on the franchise, adding at the time:

“I filmed one episode, so what could you really do?"

We have no idea. But we're about to find out, evidently.

Cavallari was a cast member on 23 episodes of The Hills during its original run and also told this tabloid that she had a blast with Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag and Brody Jenner.

“I had such a great time. It was like no time had passed,” she admitted. “I’m really happy that I was able to do it.”

That said, Kristin added she has no plans to return full-time in any capacity to the reality TV world again, not any time soon at least.

The Hills: New Beginnings returns to MTV on May 12th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.