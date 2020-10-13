The Bachelorette Trailer Teases Suitor Rebellion: "Do We Get a New Bachelorette?"

We've reached the beginning of the end... of the hype.

And now we can finally settle in to watch the beginning of Clare Crawley's actual journey.

At last, right?!?

For several weeks now, ABC has danced around The Bachelorette spoilers that have clearly previewed how Clare Crawley will leave the show after just 12 days of filming because she falls so darn hard for a suitor named Dale Moss.

We all know it's about to happen.

But producers refuse to come right out and say it.

The latest trailer, however, which aired just 24 hours before Crawley's debut, takes fans behind the scenes of the unprecedented drama that's about to unfold.

"I've been looking for love my entire life. I'm 39. This might just be my last chance," Clare says early on, adding of her ring-free left digit: "I promise you: this finger will be no bare no more."

From there, executives drop a pretty huge hint by cutting right to Crawley meeting Moss for the first time.

"I definitely felt like I just met my husband," Clare says in a voiceover after gazing into Dale's gorgeous eyes.

But then things take a decidely more upsetting and dire turn.

We witness Clare saying, "Ahh! Sick, sick!" and crying in the arms of a woman before a contestant angrily criticizes her age.

"I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette," he screams.

To what is this guy referring?

We have no idea, but Clare stands up strongly for herself in response.

"I don't care what I've done. To sit there and say you're the oldest Bachelorette. Guess what, I'm the oldest Bachelorette that's 39, that's standing here, that's single because I didn't settle for men like that," she tells the camera.

The trailer then gives us a glimpse at the contestants gathered together ... as one says in a voiceover:

"It's only a matter of time before Clare realizes the truth -- that Dale's maybe not who Clare thinks he is.

Cut to a shirtless Dale is seen cuddling with Clare in a bed. Whoa there!

"I don't know how you can be so sure so quick," another suitor says, likely referencing Clare's feelings for Moss.

"How about the 15 of us walk out?" says another wannabe husband.

As he's been doing in interviews, Chris Harrison then talks to the men and emphasizes the historic nature of what's happening this season.

"In the 18 years I've been doing this show, we've never dealt with anything like this," the host tells the men.

"There's also not going to be a rose ceremony tonight. I can't even fathom how you guys are going to try and process this."

"I don't know what that means, like, okay, do we get a new Bachelorette in here?" a contestant asks.

"What the f--k just happened?" says another.

Viewers will soon find out, but Harrison issues a dangerous warning for Crawley at one point.

"The path we're on right now, it doesn't end well," he tells a tearful Clare, "for you, for the guys, for anybody."

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

You guys ready for it?!?