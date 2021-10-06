The Bachelorette Trailer Features the Next Bachelor and It's Weird AF

by at .

Welp.

This is all a bit weird and awkward, isn't it?

Last month, following rumors that ABC would name one of Katie Thurston's scorned suitors as the next Bachelor, executives went ahead and zigged where fans thought they wouldd zag:

Clayton Echard has instead been named the next Bachelor.

clayton on bachelorette

And just who is Clayton Echard?

He's someone who is about to fall for Michelle Young!

Following the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, ABC dropped an extensive look at Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

At one point, we see Clayton talking via a confessional and saying of Michelle: "The more time I spend with her, the more that I realize she could be the one."

michelle young enters

Now, it doesn't take an analysis of any in-depth The Bachelorette spoilers to know that Young does not, actually, end up being The One for Clayton.

He gets eliminated at some point, likely some point toward the end of the season because he has to first make an impression on viewers before shifting over to star on The Bachelor.

The whole set-up, though, it just extremely odd.

Elsewhere in this extended preview, meanwhille...

Michelle Young The Bachelorette Photo

Clayton gets into it with fellow contestant Nayte, referring to him as "a player," before stating, "You’re an actor and you’ve come on a reality TV show."

The video also shows the new Bachelorette gushing over feeling "super special" as she looks for "my soulmate, my best friend, someone who’s going to change the world with me."

All the guys seem REALLY into Young, too.

One man praises her as "an amazing, beautiful, strong Black woman," and another says that she's "a one-in-a-billion girl."

young kisses

Michelle also makes out with plenty of her aspiring husbands and remarks that one session marked "the hottest kiss."

There are "fireworks" with another, and Young even says she "in love" with a third.

Sounds like it's gonna be a tough choice for Michelle!

At another point in the footage, Tayshia Adams breaks the news that she and fellow co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe "found something that is actually really alarming" in one of the guys' luggage.

Michelle Young and Basketballs

"Someone is planning out their every move," Tayshia claims, as Michelle breaks down in tears.

There's speculation over "a rat" being on the show is teased, and Michelle confesses that she feels "unseen" by one man and "can no longer trust another."

To wrap up the video, Michelle reads a love letter to her future soulmate.

Michelle Young with a Rose

"Finding love hasn’t really been easy for me.

"I was never the girl invited to cute dates at the apple orchard in the fall. I was the girl picked last for prom, but the first for basketball," she says.

"It was like there was nobody like me.

"Before there was nobody to see me. Hey, soulmate, if you’re listening, you’ll need to understand, in my heart of hearts, all I’ve ever wanted is love, and I hope you can be that man."

The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c.

Show Comments
Tag:
The Bachelorette
Star:
Michelle Young
Related Videos:
The Bachelorette Videos, Michelle Young Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Photos

Katie and Blake on the Finale
What a Set!
Bachelorette Finale Pic
Waiting for Herr Husband
Katie Thurston on Her Finale
Justin Glaze Pic

The Bachelorette Videos

The Bachelorette Trailer Features the Next Bachelor and It's Weird AF
The Bachelorette Trailer Features the Next Bachelor and It's Weird AF
Michelle Young Debuts as The Bachelorette: Watch the Promo!
Michelle Young Debuts as The Bachelorette: Watch the Promo!
The Bachelorette Finale: How Will Katie Recover?!?
The Bachelorette Finale: How Will Katie Recover?!?