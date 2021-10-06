The Bachelorette Trailer Features the Next Bachelor and It's Weird AF

Welp.

This is all a bit weird and awkward, isn't it?

Last month, following rumors that ABC would name one of Katie Thurston's scorned suitors as the next Bachelor, executives went ahead and zigged where fans thought they wouldd zag:

Clayton Echard has instead been named the next Bachelor.

And just who is Clayton Echard?

He's someone who is about to fall for Michelle Young!

Following the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, ABC dropped an extensive look at Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

At one point, we see Clayton talking via a confessional and saying of Michelle: "The more time I spend with her, the more that I realize she could be the one."

Now, it doesn't take an analysis of any in-depth The Bachelorette spoilers to know that Young does not, actually, end up being The One for Clayton.

He gets eliminated at some point, likely some point toward the end of the season because he has to first make an impression on viewers before shifting over to star on The Bachelor.

The whole set-up, though, it just extremely odd.

Elsewhere in this extended preview, meanwhille...

Clayton gets into it with fellow contestant Nayte, referring to him as "a player," before stating, "You’re an actor and you’ve come on a reality TV show."

The video also shows the new Bachelorette gushing over feeling "super special" as she looks for "my soulmate, my best friend, someone who’s going to change the world with me."

All the guys seem REALLY into Young, too.

One man praises her as "an amazing, beautiful, strong Black woman," and another says that she's "a one-in-a-billion girl."

Michelle also makes out with plenty of her aspiring husbands and remarks that one session marked "the hottest kiss."

There are "fireworks" with another, and Young even says she "in love" with a third.

Sounds like it's gonna be a tough choice for Michelle!

At another point in the footage, Tayshia Adams breaks the news that she and fellow co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe "found something that is actually really alarming" in one of the guys' luggage.

"Someone is planning out their every move," Tayshia claims, as Michelle breaks down in tears.

There's speculation over "a rat" being on the show is teased, and Michelle confesses that she feels "unseen" by one man and "can no longer trust another."

To wrap up the video, Michelle reads a love letter to her future soulmate.

"Finding love hasn’t really been easy for me.

"I was never the girl invited to cute dates at the apple orchard in the fall. I was the girl picked last for prom, but the first for basketball," she says.

"It was like there was nobody like me.

"Before there was nobody to see me. Hey, soulmate, if you’re listening, you’ll need to understand, in my heart of hearts, all I’ve ever wanted is love, and I hope you can be that man."

The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c.