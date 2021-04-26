The Bachelorette Season 17 Promo: I'm Katie Thurston! Deal With It!

She introduced herself to the television world earlier this year by carrying a vibrator. That's something not a lot of people can say.

She then garnered mad amounts of respect from viewers by speaking out against bullies on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

On a season - and a franchise - mired in controversy over its toxicity - that's also something not a lot of people can say.

And now the 30-year-old native of Lynnwood, Washington, is ready to take the next step in her small screen journey.

Heck, she's ready to take the next step in life as a whole.

Katie Thurston is ready to find love.

On Sunday, during the 93rd annual Academy Awards broadcast, ABC premiered the first official trailer for Season 17 of The Bachelorette.

It will, of course, center on Thurston as the franchise lead... a risque choice in the eyes of some, but the ideal choice in the eyes of many others.

“I don’t regret being myself. I know what I deserve,” Thurston says at one point in the promo, flashbing to her breakup with James, after which she held her head up quite high.

The video montage -- which set to Selena Gomez’s “Ring” - also includes a few of the aforementioned scenes, where Katie shot down a handful of cruel suitors and called them out as bullies earlier this year.

“I am who I am, and I wanna meet someone who knows who they are,” the Washington native declares in a voiceover.

“My person’s still out there.”

In watching the first footage of Thurston in the lead role, there's a clear theme to the preview and, presumably, the season to come.

It's perhaps best encapsulated by the T-shirt Thurston can be seen wearing in this footage, as she encourages folks out there to “Be a Katie.”

Translation?

Be strong.

Be bold.

Be outspoken.

Be yourself.

Thurston, of course, will step into the role of The Bachelorette during what could be called a challenging time for the series at best, and a drain-circling reckoning at worst.

Notably, Katie's season will NOT be hosted by Chris Harrison.

After the producer and face of the franchise mishandled a suitor/race-based scandal a couple months ago that focused on old social media posts by eventual winner Rachael Kirkconnell, he took a leave of absence.

Chris' return is not yet certain.

Season 11 lead Kaitlyn Bristowe and Season 16 lead Tayshia Adams will take over for Harrison on Season 17.

“I think they’re on the wrong side of history. It’s 2021,” Katie said on Good Morning America in March of viewers who refused to watch the reality show amid Harrison’s absence.

“I support Chris and everything that he’s doing, and I think that this is the best decision..."

"I really feel like this is the big reset."

"There have been a ton of uncomfortable conversations, but important conversations.”

Thurston will also be one of two Bachelorettes this year - Michelle Young (below, left) will also star as The Bachelorette in a second season this year, according to multiple media reports.

But that's fodder for another day.

This is Katie Thurston's time.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET... and you can watch the trailer now!