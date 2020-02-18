The Bachelor Preview: Peter is Just Gonna Get Laid Constantly ... or Not

I'm in love with three women. - Peter Weber

It's finally here, Bachelor Nation.

Or... it's finally about to be here, at least.

Following emotional hometown dates and warnings from ex-girlfriends and surprises about his suitors, Peter Weber will finally get to experience the one week that likely made him sign up for The Bachelor in the first place:

Fantasy Suite Week!

We all know how much this guy loves to have sex, right?

Of course, the man whose windmill antics with Hannah Brown made him so infamous now finds himself in quite a contrasting situation with the women he's chosen to remain as his aspiring wives.

There's Victoria Fuller, who seems so evil and manipulative to some viewers that Peter must only be keeping her around because he's dying to sleep with her.

Either that, or producers have told Weber to do so in order to build drama.

In any case, drama is exactly what Victoria is set to bring next Monday.

"I haven't seen Madison like this before," Victoria says about her fellow contestant and compeetitor, Madison Prewett, early in this trailer, adding of the well-known Bachelor virgin:

"I'm sorry, but that's disgusting. Putting him in that position is so unfair. Are you kidding me?"

Victoria's referring to Madison's no-sex rule, which looms large over this episode.

Madison (above) has made it clear she's saving herself for marriage.

Which is totally cool and fine, of course, except that she's been outspoken regarding her issues with Peter's sexual life.

"I won't be able to move forward if you have slept with other women," she tells him point blank in ABC's revealing promo.

What is The Bachelor supposed to do in that situation?!?

And then there's Hannah Ann Sluss, the alarmingly pretty model who has been among the front-runners all season long.

However, take a look at all The Bachelor spoilers out there and you'll see why many feel believe she will win this thing ...

... or become the next Bachelorette.

In a way, Hannah seems like a safe bet, given how hard it is to see Peter selecting Victoria or Madison to be his wife.

Hmm .... unless a certain other Bachelor report is accurate.

There's also the possibility that Peter goes back to Merissa Pence, the ex who showed up out of nowhere last Monday.

LOL. Just kidding. Same with the whole Pete ending up with a producer angle. So much wild speculation this season.

All we can really say for certain at this point is that one or more women will cry and Peter will get his sexual intercourse on.

Sorry Madison, but that's just how this pilot flies.

What the fallout is remains to be seen. Check out the promotional video here to see what's on tap for Fantasy Suite Week.