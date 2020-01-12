The Bachelor Week 2 Preview: Down with (Hannah) Brown!

You know how all those Bachelor fans out there are angry that Hannah Brown has returned to the franchise that made her famous?

Well... they aren't alone.

As is made clear in the following official trailer for Peter Weber's second week as the most sought after reality star on television, most of the suitors are mighty peeved about Hannah's comeback as well.

Peeved, we should say, and upset.

bach logo

The teaser for Week 2 -- THE BACHELOR SPOILERS ALERT -- shows a great deal of tension over Hannah’s appearance and, of course, lots and lots of tears.

Natasha tells Sydney at one point: “I wasn’t going to sit there and say, ‘It’s all right,’ when it’s not.”

Later, Mykenna tearfully tells the other women:

“I’m fighting for my chance to be here and I’m fighting for love, and I’m going to do what I have to do.”

pw kiss

At various points, we also see shots of an emotional Brown, who, of course, rejected Weber from The Bachelorette several months ago and expressed regret over this decision on last Monday's season premiere.

“I don’t know what I did,” Hannah blurted out about her time on The Bachelorette, confessing to Peter her "heart was confused" and full-on sobbing.

“I don’t know what the f-ck I was doing," she added last week of choosing Jed over Peter.

Bonding with Peter

Peter was all kinds of perplexed while hearing all this.

“I don’t know what to do right now,” he said. “I’m so confused and this is the first week that this whole thing is starting. And I’m obviously not 100 percent where I thought I was.”

It then sounded as if Peter invited Hannah to actually be a Season 24 contestant, which is when the premiere cut to black and left viewers hanging. Big time.

Where will things pick up next week?

With controversy continuing to rage over Brown swooping in and trying to be with Peter... again.

Hello... Mrs. Weber?

"He can go be with Hannah. I’m going home. I’m done," says one woman at one point.

And, really, can you blame her? Or anyone for thinking Hannah is way in the wrong here? We mean... she had her chance, you know?

The Bachelor Spoilers: Peter Weber's Final 2 Revealed! Did Victoria Fuller Make the Cut? [UPDATED]
Start Gallery

Will she actually stick around for the long run?

Check out the preview featured here to see how the ladies are reacting to this stunner!

