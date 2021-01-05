The Bachelor Season Preview: What is Heather Doing Here?

ABC has released a lengthy look ahead at what's to come on Season 25 of The Bachelor.

And let's just say it begins with several seconds of Matt James in the shower.

Do we really need to write anything else to entice you to watch?

No? We didn't think so.

The opening minute or so of this revealing trailer -- which includes some The Bachelor spoilers, be warned! -- features a whole lot of James with his shirt off.

It also features a whole lot of the women talking about how great James looks with his shirt off.

And a whole lot of James kissing these women.

Yes, sometimes with his shirt off.

In the dramatic preview, however, not only does James also meet a variety of late arrivals... he is shocked to see a former Bachelor Nation alum return to the franchise:

Heather Martin.

What the what now?!?

As Bachelor Nation residents likely remember, Martin competed for Colton Underwood's affections on season 23 of The Bachelor.

She was eliminated after seven weeks.

In this footage, host Chris Harrison hilariously pretends as if he had no idea Martin was gonna step out of a limo and on to the Pennsylvania set.

"Heather, what are you doing here? You could honestly destroy this whole thing for Matt," he says to Martin as she flips her long blonde hair.

Martin then surprised James by strolling into the mansion in a sequined gown while he's sitting on the couch by himself.

Almost as if the entrance and so-called shocker was scripted alll along!

"Heather?" James says as he looks up at the contestant with big eyes.

"I feel like I'm in a dream right now," he adds as he put his hands on her knee.

Matt, as you'll see, is psyched to see Heather. His potential wives, though, can't say the same.

"You already had your f-cking shot at a Bachelor, like go home," one of the competitors says while crying to her fellow contestants.

Later on, Heather breaks down in a puddle of her own tears.

"This is like an impossible situation, still like I do feel like Matt’s worth it," she says in a confessional.

Martin, of course, claimed that she got her first-ever kiss -- like, in her entire life -- from Underwood back when she was competing for his engagement ring.

James is good friends with Hannah Brown, who also appeared on Colton's season, and may therefore have met Heather at some point before filmiing.

On The Bachelor premiere, meanwhile, this is what James had to say about his search for love:

"I know what I want and I know what I'm looking for. Someone who's weathered storms, who's resilient and strong," he said.

"It's a partnership. I've got so much hope in this process because I've seen it work. When I meet these women, I'm going to be 10 toes on the ground and ready to give them everything.

"I'm ready to start that next chapter in my life."

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8/7c) on ABC

Check out this spoiler-filled teaser now!