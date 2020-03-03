The Bachelor Season Finale Trailer: How Will Peter Choose?!?

Chris Harrison is not typically one for hyperbole.

Okay, fine. Perhaps that's not true.

But the beloved Bachelor host opens the trailer featured here by stating the following, and instantly earning our attention in the process:

I can honestly say, this is one of the most unexpected and complicated endings we have ever seen.

Harrison has uttered similar sentiments about basically every single Bachelor season ever -- but this preview does give us a few reasons to believe he means it this time.

For starters, Peter has a couple of contrasting choices in front of him.

There's Hannah Anne, who The Bachelor spoilers have confirmed from the outset was a strong contender for his heart.

"I do love you. I do! I'm not afraid to say it, I'm not afraid to show it," she tells Weber in this new, extended sneak peek at the action and emotion to come.

Then there's Madison Prewett, who has mostly made headlines of late because she's a virgin.

Well, she's a virgin who made it pretty clear to Peter that she didn't want him sleeping with other women on the show... only to learn he had slept with other women on the show.

“I am probably in one of the hardest situations I’ve ever been in in my entire life and so emotionally drained right now,” Peter says in this clip, adding for dramatic flare:

“My heart is literally split between two women.”

At one point in the finale, Peter will seem certain of who he wants to end up with, telling the camera:

“I see exactly what I have in front of me, and it’s the most perfect woman. There’s no question that I’m in love with Hannah Ann. I could see it being me and her in the end, I really could.”

So there you have it, right?

Not exactly, of course.

“I think it’s obvious how badly I want to have Madi in my life forever as well,” Peter also admits. “I am in love with her.”

What a pickle for him, you know?!?

Elsewhere in this promo, we see Peter's parents arrive in Australia and meet both finalists, with Peter's mom voicing some concern to Hannah Ann.

“I have to tell you, I’m a little bit concerned,” she says. “Because it’s important you never try to change him and he never tries to change you.”

But it's not just Hannah Ann who will be driven to tears.

Madison says she's "hanging by a thread," prior to Harrison telling Peter that he just learned something HUGE... and he learned it right before Peter is set to propose.

What timing!

The next thing we see is Peter lying down on a bed, being comforted by a producer. Then he issues an apology, seemingly to one of his finalists.

What the heck is going on here?!?

Who will Peter choose? Who's heart will he break?

Could this truly be the craziest finale in series history?!?

The two-night live finale of The Bachelor airs next Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out the intense trailer now.